At 20, this Japanese pop icon reveals her "transmasculine" identity

On December 6, 2025, her twentieth birthday, Cocona, a member of the Japanese girl group XG, made a moving and historic announcement. In a message posted on Instagram, the artist revealed that she is transmasculine and non-binary, sharing her personal journey and her desire to now live in accordance with her identity. This coming out, welcomed by many fans and supported by her artistic team, marks a symbolic turning point in the Asian music industry.

An announcement marked by courage and sincerity

In her message, shared with over 3.2 million followers, Cocona discussed her transition, mentioning that she had undergone chest surgery earlier this year. The artist explained that she was assigned female at birth (AFAB) but never identified with that label. This personal revelation reflects a deep desire for authenticity and self-acceptance.

Cocona confides that the path to this revelation was long and difficult: accepting who he truly is allowed him to "open a new door," to reconnect with himself, and to see the world in a freer and more peaceful light. This sincere testimony was perceived as a message of hope for young people searching for identity or representation in the artistic community.

The strong support of his entourage and his label

Within the XG collective, solidarity was immediately apparent. Producer and CEO of the XGALX label, Simon Jakops, expressed deep admiration for Cocona's courage, reaffirming the label's commitment to supporting each member in their personal and artistic development.

In a heartfelt post, Simon Jakops emphasized that the very essence of XG lies in sincerity, growth and respect for individuality: "this is the heart, the CORE, of who we are and what we want to convey to the world."

A historic moment for Asian music

With this statement, Cocona becomes the first non-binary transmasculine figure to openly identify as such in Asian pop. While other artists, such as South Korean singer, presenter, and actor Jo Kwon or the South Korean K-pop boy band XLOV, have already identified as "genderless" or non-binary, this announcement represents a significant milestone: it offers new and necessary representation for the LGBTQ+ community within an industry that remains highly normative.

Since their debut in 2022, XG has achieved international success, embarking on numerous world tours and prestigious collaborations. On the eve of the release of their first album, "THE CORE," scheduled for January 2026, this announcement adds a human and sincere dimension to the group's image: that of authenticity and the courage to be themselves.

By celebrating her 20th anniversary, Cocona not only experienced a personal rebirth but also paved the way for a more inclusive dialogue within the Asian music scene. Her message of freedom and acceptance resonates far beyond the XG fandom, shedding new light on issues of gender and identity. With the support of her family, colleagues, and fans, Cocona beautifully illustrates the power of embracing one's truth—the truth of existing fully, without compromise.