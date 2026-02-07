Millions of "likes" on every Instagram post: this Thai singer is breaking records.

Lalisa Manoban, known as Lisa, former member of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, reigns supreme on Instagram with over 100 million followers and millions of likes per post. This Thai woman transforms each post into a digital tidal wave, while expanding her empire into music, fashion, and now film.

A meteoric rise from Thailand

Born in Bangkok in 1997, Lisa joined the South Korean girl group Blackpink in 2016 after intensive training at YG Entertainment. Her charisma, explosive dance moves, and sharp rap quickly made her a fan favorite. As a solo artist, she achieved phenomenal success with Lalisa (2021), Rockstar (2024), and her album Alter Ego (2025).

Instagram: her kingdom of likes

Her account, @lalalalisa_m, boasts over 100 million followers, placing her among the top worldwide. Each post—whether a fashion selfie, choreography, or tour preview—generates an average of 3 to 4 million likes and 20,000 comments. Famous for her YouTube channel, Lilifilm Official, she holds a Guinness World Record for being the first K-pop idol to surpass 87 million Instagram followers (as of 2023).

Fashion, luxury and global influence

As an ambassador for Bulgari, Chanel, and MAC Cosmetics, Lisa embodies the "Lisa effect": everything she wears sells out instantly. Her figure and style captivate Asia, Europe, and Latin America. In Thailand, she is a national treasure, "the most influential Asian" according to Forbes Korea .

Blackpink solo and breakthrough in cinema

After the group's global triumph, Lisa brilliantly forged her own path. Her album "Alter Ego" and collaborations (Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía) cemented her status as a solo superstar. Her 2026 world tour sold out everywhere. Most notably, she made her acting debut with a standout role in season 3 of "The White Lotus" (2025), where she portrayed an eccentric heiress. This notable appearance on HBO propelled her to the forefront of international cinema, demonstrating her versatility beyond music.

In short, Lalisa Manoban is no longer just an idol: she's a global buzz machine. At 28, from K-pop to Parisian catwalks and HBO screens, every Instagram like translates into millions in contracts. Lisa reigns supreme – and her numbers keep climbing.