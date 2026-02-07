Chappell Roan explains why she no longer wants to be called by her birth name.

Chappell Roan, pop sensation of 2024, categorically refuses to be called by her birth name, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. The American singer-songwriter from Missouri adopted her stage name 10 years ago for deeply personal and protective reasons.

A moving tribute to his late grandfather

Chappell Roan takes her name from a touching family story. "Chappell" pays tribute to her grandfather, Dennis K. Chappell, who passed away in 2016 from brain cancer. Before his death, she promised him she would use that name in his honor. "Roan" comes from her grandfather's favorite song, "The Strawberry Roan," an old Western tune about a pink horse. This sentimental stage name perfectly suits her drag-inspired persona.

A complete disconnect from his birth name

In an interview with Cherwell , Chappell Roan revealed that she never felt connected to "Kayleigh." For her, the name evokes too much the little girl from the Midwest she once was, not the flamboyant superstar she has become. Her "Chappell Roan" persona is a separate artistic creation, almost a drag queen in her own right. She made this clear to her fans in 2024: "Don't call me Kayleigh. There's a part of me reserved for my artistic project and all of you. Another part is just for me, and I don't want anyone to take that part away from me."

A barrier against "predatory" fans

Chappell Roan's meteoric rise to fame – fueled by hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and her memorable appearance at the 2025 Grammys in a Thierry Mugler gown – amplified her anxieties. Faced with overly intrusive fans who crossed boundaries, she established strict rules:

Chappell Roan = the public persona, accessible to all.

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz = private life, reserved for family and close friends.

This boundary is essential to preserving one's mental health in a world where fame attracts obsessive and "predatory" behaviors.

From Kayleigh to Chappell: a successful rebirth

Her refusal to be called Kayleigh goes beyond a simple artistic whim. It's a rebirth: leaving Missouri for Los Angeles, abandoning a name that didn't suit her, and embracing a flamboyant identity that has earned her several Grammy nominations. Chappell Roan isn't just a name: it's a manifesto. She embodies drag culture, pop audacity, and independence in the face of a ruthless industry.

Her recent triumph—despite the criticism of her dress at the Grammys—proves that this choice was the right one. By categorically refusing "Kayleigh," Chappell Roan not only protects her privacy but also celebrates her grandfather's memory and her artistic identity. In an era where stars are relentlessly hounded, her message is clear: respecting one's boundaries is respecting the artist.

In short, Chappell Roan isn't just a stage name. It's a declaration of independence, a family tribute, and a shield against hyper-visibility. A choice that, ironically, makes her even more iconic.