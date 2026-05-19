At 60, this singer turns heads in a metallic dress

In Las Vegas, Canadian country singer Shania Twain delivered one of the most talked-about appearances at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosting the show for the first time, she chose to mark the event with a decidedly dazzling look: a long, silver sequined gown adorned with a shimmering animal print. This appearance perfectly encapsulated her aesthetic choices: embracing light, moving with it, and creating a presence that was both retro and profoundly contemporary.

A silver dress, all in light

At the center of this appearance was a long, silver dress, entirely covered in sequins, that cascaded to the floor and caught all the light on the red carpet. Strapless, it featured a straight cut that structured the bust while elegantly revealing Shania Twain's shoulders. The density of the sequin work gave the piece an almost metallic sheen, reminiscent of the golden age of pop and country music from decades past. The fluid, carefully crafted drape gave the dress an almost sculptural quality.

What makes this outfit so unique is first and foremost its design. A stylized animal silhouette is created directly from the sequins across the entire fabric, in a subtle gradient of silver and gray tones. The animal print, a classic of country fashion, is reinvented here in a graphic and decidedly modern way: not a superimposed motif, but a truly luminous composition that seems to reveal itself with every movement of Shania Twain.

Studded leather gloves, a bold signature

To complete her look, Shania Twain opted for a pair of black gloves entirely covered in studs. This bold and unexpected choice contrasts with the softness of the metallic dress and places the silhouette within a fascinating stylistic tension between the rigor of rock and the dazzling spectacle of the show. Far from being anecdotal, this sartorial detail structures the overall look: it elongates the arm, draws the eye, and adds a touch of audacity.

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Precious jewelry and finishes

For her jewelry, Shania Twain opted for dangling earrings paired with a matching necklace, adding a touch of preciousness without overwhelming the overall look. The choice of a perfectly harmonized jewelry set, rather than an overabundance of pieces, demonstrates a sense of restraint that is reflected in the overall color palette of the outfit. Silver and gray dominate the entire ensemble, creating a chromatic unity that enhances the visual impact without resulting in a sense of scattering.

The return of the fringe, a beauty signature

As for her hairstyle, Shania Twain unveiled a true transformation on the red carpet: a perfectly shaped, straight fringe that frames her face and gives her a fresh, new look. Beneath this newly adopted fringe, her long auburn locks cascade down to her shoulders. This change demonstrates her ability to constantly reinvent herself without ever losing her identity.

An appearance full of presence

This entire appearance tells a story: in taking on the role of presenter at the ACM Awards for the first time, Shania Twain wanted to mark the moment with an outfit that encapsulates her "dual identity" as a country icon and pop figure. The choice of a metallic animal-print dress, paired with graphic accessories, condenses this dual identity with rare elegance.

This appearance in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026, will undoubtedly remain one of the most memorable fashion moments of this year's ACM Awards. More than just a fashion choice, Shania Twain offered a demonstration of stylistic presence: she proved that brilliance, radiance, and boldness are ageless.