Actress Lindsay Lohan rocks a leather skirt in a striking black outfit

American actress Lindsay Lohan made a much-discussed appearance in New York at the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection presentation. She opted for a head-to-toe black leather look, both structured and resolutely modern, which immediately turned heads.
A two-piece silhouette in black leather
At the heart of this appearance was a two-piece outfit made entirely of black leather, with a perfectly tailored cut. The top piece directly evokes the vocabulary of a biker jacket: a high collar, a central zipper, and clean, structured lines. Lindsay Lohan opted for a high-set zipper, creating a deep V-neck that energizes the overall look and adds a touch of understated boldness.
At the bottom, the fitted leather skirt stands out as the other key piece of the look. Its perfectly streamlined pencil cut is enhanced by a high side slit extending to the thigh, punctuated by a decorative zipper at the hip. The balance between structure and freedom of movement is the defining characteristic of this look.
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Carefully chosen accessories
Lindsay Lohan completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps adorned with gold metallic details that echoed a equestrian saddlery motif. These touches of gold were echoed in her jewelry choices: long dangling earrings and a bracelet, which added subtle warmth to the all-black outfit. A black leather bag with a crocodile finish completed the ensemble with a practical yet chic touch.
A deliberately contrasting hairstyle and makeup look
To avoid overwhelming the starkness of the black leather, Lindsay Lohan opted for a soft hairstyle: her naturally wavy blonde hair falls freely over her shoulders. This contrast between the structure of the outfit and the fluidity of her hair creates a particularly successful visual balance, enhancing the impact of the look without making it overwhelming. Her makeup remains carefully understated, with a luminous complexion and barely defined eyes.
An elegant and discreet appearance as a duo
Alongside her husband Bader Shammas, with whom she has shared her life since their wedding in April 2022, Lindsay Lohan posed for a few photos before the presentation. The couple, dressed in black from head to toe in perfect harmony, presented an image of natural complicity, punctuated by a discreet moment of tenderness in front of the photographers.
This appearance is part of a rapidly evolving fashion trajectory for Lindsay Lohan. Just a few days earlier, on May 12, she had caused a sensation at another New York party in a beige and black couture dress, with a sculpted silhouette and adorned with a long train.
With this New York look, Lindsay Lohan demonstrates that a head-to-toe monochrome outfit can be anything but monotonous when worn with a keen eye for detail. More than just a wardrobe, it's a stylistic statement she's making: one of assertive, contemporary elegance that isn't afraid of absolute black or carefully chosen accessories.