Model Bella Hadid's red dress captivates internet users

Naila T.
@bellahadid / Instagram

American model Bella Hadid caused a stir on Instagram by reposting a red dress with a plunging slit worn at the Cannes Film Festival, rekindling the interest of her followers.

An Instagram retrospective to celebrate Cannes

Bella Hadid took advantage of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) to offer her Instagram followers a retrospective of her most memorable appearances on the Croisette. She posted a montage of her favorite looks, accumulated over nine years of attending one of the world's most-watched cultural events.

The caption, simple yet eloquent, sets the tone: "Nine years of my favorite week." This post confirms the special attachment the model has to this prestigious event, where she has established herself as one of the most anticipated figures over the seasons.

The red dress that doesn't go unnoticed

Among the many outfits compiled in her retrospective, one piece in particular caught the attention of internet users: a striking red maxi dress with an asymmetrical, one-shoulder cut. The vibrant color, tailor-made for the Cannes spotlight, echoes the tradition of the Festival's red carpets. Bella Hadid caused a sensation during this appearance, giving the outfit the aura of an iconic moment.

The dress is distinguished first and foremost by a high side slit that extends far up the thigh, lending the overall silhouette a dynamic movement. Adding to this are several cutouts along the sides of the fabric, creating a play of contrast between bare and covered areas. Beyond the cutouts, the dress's very structure utilizes asymmetry to create a striking visual effect. Only one shoulder is covered, in a clean cut that energizes the upper line. The fabric then flows to the floor in a fluid cascade, punctuated by gathered pleats at the waist.

Jewelry and heels to complete the picture

To complete this look, Bella Hadid opted for carefully selected accessories. Her ears were adorned with delicate earrings, her wrist with a discreet bracelet, and her fingers with several statement rings that drew the eye without overshadowing the dress. The ensemble was finished off with a pair of high heels, chosen to complement the side slit.

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A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid, a regular on the Cannes red carpet

This post serves as a reminder of how Bella Hadid has become one of the most iconic figures at the Cannes Film Festival. Since her first appearances on the Croisette, she has forged a reputation as a fashion icon, showcasing a multitude of stunning outfits and making a splash. Her successive appearances at the Festival have left an indelible mark on the collective memory, fueling fashion magazine retrospectives year after year. Each year, her outfits garner significant media attention and inspire international editorial teams.

A post that's setting the internet ablaze

Unsurprisingly, Bella Hadid's retrospective post generated an immediate wave of reactions on social media. Comments poured in from her followers, praising her sense of style and the consistency and boldness of her fashion choices over the years. The red dress with its daring slit alone captured much of the enthusiasm, with many calling it "one of the most beautiful looks the star has ever sported on the Croisette."

With just a few re-shared photos, Bella Hadid has once again demonstrated her influence on the fashion world. Her red dress with a daring slit, worn at a previous Cannes Film Festival, continues to capture attention several seasons after its initial appearance.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
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