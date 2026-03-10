Now 24 years old, the former "most beautiful little girl in the world" announces her engagement

French model and actress Thylane Blondeau has just announced her engagement to French DJ Ben Attal, sealing a very symbolic new stage in the life of the one who was long known as the "most beautiful little girl in the world".

A cinematic marriage proposal in Greece

During a romantic getaway to Greece, Ben Attal proposed to Thylane in a picture-perfect setting overlooking the sea, with an outdoor table and a path of red rose petals leading to the proposal spot. The young model shared several photos of the moment on Instagram, showcasing the coastal scenery, the floral arrangements, and her stunning engagement ring—a large diamond set on a simple yellow gold band.

From "most beautiful little girl in the world" to future bride

Discovered as a child by Vogue Enfants, Thylane Blondeau was dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world," a title that followed her throughout her modeling career. Today, as an accomplished young woman—model and actress—she shares this happy news, just two months after the death of her stepfather, giving this engagement an even more emotional and intimate tone.

A simple and touching message

In her posts, Thylane chose short but very personal words to accompany the photos: "I said yes to my best friend," thus affirming the close bond she shares with Ben Attal as well as their romantic commitment. The Parisian DJ, who meticulously planned the proposal, appears alongside the model in several photos, the couple radiant under the Greek sun.

By announcing her engagement, Thylane Blondeau is turning a new page in her story, moving away from the label of "most beautiful little girl in the world" to assert herself as a young woman who is building her private and romantic life under the public gaze.

