With her new haircut, Margot Robbie radically changes her style

After several months playing a romantic heroine straight out of the 19th century in "Wuthering Heights," Margot Robbie surprised everyone with a decidedly modern look. The Australian actress and producer, in the midst of a stylistic transition, debuted a new haircut during Paris Fashion Week—a fashion shift that marks the end of one era and the beginning of another.

A notable appearance at the Chanel fashion show

It was at the Chanel ready-to-wear show that Margot Robbie revealed her transformation. Gone were the long, Wutheringian curls and gothic outfits: the Australian actress and producer appeared sporting an asymmetrical lob (long bob) with a straight, full fringe. This elegant and structured cut frames her face with a modern touch, highlighting her features while giving her a rebellious and avant-garde look.

As for her outfit, Margot Robbie opted for understated elegance: raw denim jeans, a sheer tank top, and the timeless two-tone Chanel shoes. The look was completed with a Chanel 25 bag, the epitome of effortless Parisian chic. A simple, fluid, yet undeniably sophisticated look.

The end of the "Wuthering Heights" era

This change of hairstyle reflects more than just an aesthetic whim: it signals the end of the "Wuthering Heights" era. During the film's promotional tour, Margot Robbie had worn a series of romantic outfits inspired by the Brontë universe: corsets, brocades, transparent petticoats and period jewelry - a fashionable tribute to the character of Emily Brontë whom she embodied perfectly.

Her shipwrecked dress, worn to the Australian premiere of the film last February, with its frayed details and dramatic silhouette, brought this gothic-chic interlude to a spectacular close. This return to a contemporary, almost minimalist look thus seems to mark an intentional shift in her visual communication—that of an actress moving away from character roles to rediscover her own fashion identity.

A pronounced stylistic evolution

Always mindful of her image, Margot Robbie once again confirms her ability to reinvent herself. After her Barbiecore phase in 2023-2024 and her romantic Victorian interlude for "Wuthering Heights," she now opts for a more urban, modern, and relaxed aesthetic, in line with current trends. With this new haircut and assertive look, Margot Robbie proves that fashion remains for her a fully-fledged means of artistic expression—a way to tell the story of her transformations through style.

In short, Margot Robbie, a true chameleon of both film and fashion, has mastered the art of transformation. By trading Brontë's corsets for jeans and bangs, she's not just adopting a new look: she's reaffirming her role as a modern icon, free-spirited and constantly evolving. Like her career, her style never ceases to surprise—and captivate.