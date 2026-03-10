More than forty years later, Madonna revives one of her most famous looks

Some images leave a lasting mark on pop culture history. Among them is the wedding dress worn by Madonna in the "Like a Virgin" music video in 1984. More than forty years later, the singer revisits this iconic style in a new fashion campaign, reviving one of the most famous looks of her career.

A tribute to an outfit that has become iconic.

In a recent advertising campaign for the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna appears in a series of black and white images and videos. On stage, surrounded by musicians, she performs the Italian song "La Bambola" by Patty Pravo, released in 1968.

For this performance, the singer wore an outfit strongly reminiscent of the aesthetic of her "Like a Virgin" music video. It featured several characteristic elements of this now-iconic style: a lace corset, long gloves, fishnet stockings, and a veil. The ensemble evoked a reimagined wedding dress, true to the "provocative" spirit that defined Madonna's image in the 1980s.

The look of the "Like a Virgin" music video, a key moment in pop culture

Released in 1984, the music video for "Like a Virgin" helped establish Madonna as one of the major figures in global pop. In this video, filmed in Venice, the singer appears in a white wedding dress accessorized with unexpected touches. The outfit blends several references: a lace corset, long gloves, statement jewelry, and a cross-shaped necklace. This style sparked considerable reaction at the time. That same year, Madonna revisited this aesthetic during her famous performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, a moment that has become legendary in music television history.

A modern reinterpretation

In her recent campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna doesn't exactly recreate the original outfit, but rather offers a contemporary version. The lace corset is paired with lace-up mini-shorts and accessories similar to those in the original look, such as gloves and a veil. The ensemble retains the spirit of the 1984 style while adopting a more modern aesthetic. This type of nod to her own past is part of Madonna's artistic strategy, which regularly involves revisiting certain key moments in her career.

A style that has left its mark on fashion and music

The "Like a Virgin" look remains one of Madonna's most recognizable to this day. It symbolizes a period when she established a personal style that blended religious accessories with elements inspired by punk fashion. This aesthetic influenced 1980s fashion and helped shape the artist's public image. Many celebrities and stylists continue to reference it, a testament to its lasting impact on popular culture.

More than forty years after the release of "Like a Virgin," Madonna continues to play with the symbols that have shaped her image. By revisiting one of her most famous looks in a fashion campaign, the singer highlights the enduring influence of that era on her career. Blending nostalgia with a modern reinterpretation, this nod to her 1980s style demonstrates just how timeless certain images of pop culture truly are.