Wearing a corset dress, this South African singer reinterprets an iconic fashion symbol

Tyla, the rising South African singer, recently captivated attention at Paris Fashion Week by boldly revisiting a legendary fashion symbol.

In a conical corset dress, a clear homage to Gaultier

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, Tyla made a striking entrance in the front row, sporting the house's iconic black corset dress. This structured and sculptural choice cinched her waist for an iconic hourglass silhouette, while the circular satin skirt-like skirt, which flared below the knees, added fluidity and volume. Completed with pointed black pumps, a white lace choker, and delicate jewelry, this outfit blended retro elegance with chic modernity.

Tyla attending the Jean Paul Gaultier aw26 show pic.twitter.com/oBv6yGLu6F — linda (@itgirlbackup) March 8, 2026

A nod to the icons of the 90s

This corset is a direct homage to Madonna, who immortalized the design in the 90s during the Jean-Paul Gaultier era. Tyla, true to her dramatic style, updated this iconic look by adding her own personal touch: loose, wavy hair, glowing skin, and glossy lips to counterbalance the overall architectural power. On the red carpet, she even took a vintage selfie with a Blackberry, reinforcing the trendy retro vibe.

With her Jean-Paul Gaultier conical corset dress, Tyla demonstrates her mastery in the art of reinterpreting fashion icons while asserting her flamboyant personality. This Parisian look, somewhere between Madonna-esque nostalgia and South African avant-garde, heralds a season where the conical corset promises to reign supreme once again on red carpets worldwide.