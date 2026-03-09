"Not thin?": A comment about this singer's physique sparks an online debate

A video of Jihyo, South Korean singer and leader of the South Korean girl group Twice, on stage sparked a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) about beauty standards in K-pop, where a comment about her physique divided fans between body positivity and perceptions of thinness.

A controversial publication

An internet user on X shared a video of Jihyo performing, captioned: "So refreshing to see an idol like this amidst the thinness epidemic." The intention seemed to celebrate a more "real" figure, but the wording was quickly perceived as clumsy, suggesting that Jihyo was "not thin."

so refreshing to see an idol like this in the midst of the skinny epidemic pic.twitter.com/Q5Axc2LrPh — vava (@vavawonyoung) March 8, 2026

Outraged reactions: "Her? Not thin?"

Comments poured in, with many responding: "Her? Not thin? Are you kidding me?" or "She's literally thin, not curvy, you guys need to stop consuming only K-pop." Other internet users chimed in, pointing out what they see as a distorted perception of body standards online. "If she's considered 'not thin,' then nobody is," wrote one. "We've really reached the point where a perfectly normal body becomes 'fat' because it's not extremely thin," added another.

Several comments also highlighted the gap between the standards promoted in certain cultural industries and reality. "People are so used to seeing ultra-thin figures that they've lost all sense of perspective," one user commented. "It's crazy to see how the algorithm and certain content can normalize very specific body types," she continued. Some internet users also pointed out that this type of debate primarily reveals the constant pressure exerted on women's appearance. "No matter the body, there will always be someone to say it's not enough of this or too much of that," wrote one commenter. "People are criticized for being too thin, then those who are supposedly not thin enough. It's a vicious cycle."

Ultimately, the controversy has mainly reignited a broader discussion about beauty standards and how social media can amplify unrealistic expectations - to the point that "perfectly ordinary" figures end up being perceived as "atypical".

Beyond the debate, a plea for body positivity

This controversy serves as a reminder that beauty isn't defined by a single size. Jihyo embodies the diversity of body types in K-pop: muscular, radiant, and powerful on stage, she shines without conforming to societal standards. The real message? Let's stop categorizing bodies as "thin" or "not thin"—every shape is valid, as long as it reflects health and self-confidence.

The buzz surrounding Jihyo highlights the pitfalls of making hasty judgments about idols' appearances. Far from reductive labels, she proves that an artist can shine through her talent and energy, inviting everyone to celebrate all forms of beauty, without comparison or pressure. A welcome lesson in body positivity in the competitive world of K-pop.