He transforms his prosthetic leg into a cat tree: the idea that makes internet users smile

He lost his leg to bone cancer when he was still a teenager. Alex, whose middle name is Resilience, has faced death several times. While doctors gave him only a 40% chance of survival, he stands tall, with a bionic leg that he enjoys customizing, using "Transformers" parts or an improvised cat tree.

A replacement leg that benefits his cat

At an age when carefree abandon is a state of mind in itself and when one generally feels invincible, Alex learned that he had a tumor in his knee . At the mere mention of this deafening word, which foreshadowed many hospital stays, this great swimmer, who must surely have been a fish in a past life, was in shock, as if stunned by this terrible diagnosis.

This young boy, once full of hope, was then forced to abandon his hobbies to undergo a ritual seemingly the antithesis of puberty: chemotherapy . The treatments were injected in vain, as they had no effect on his cancer. One last option remained: amputation —the eradication of the cancer cells at their root.

After a period of convalescence, Alex had to come to terms with this new reflection, this "incomplete" body, and above all, this borrowed leg, made not of flesh, but of steel. Far from seeing it as a misfortune, this prosthesis became an extension of his imagination, a continuation of his creative madness. This DIY prodigy, who sees incredible potential for transformation in every salvaged part, brings his most extravagant ideas to life on this object designed to keep him upright.

He fills the void left by this vital operation with designs worthy of a science-fiction costume. Among his most iconic works: a "cat tree" style leg made from the material of a scratching post. This wooden calf, reminiscent of a pirate's, is wrapped with raffia so his cat can take out its frustrations on it rather than on the sofa. And this is just a brief glimpse of his genius.

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When a prosthesis becomes a material to be created

Alex doesn't see his prosthesis as a replacement leg, but as an accessory of infinite possibilities, a tangible testament to his restless mind. This self-described "hybrid man," part human, part robot, possesses above all a brain with "turbo-reaction" capabilities. In his workshop, this born designer creates bespoke legs, sometimes architectural, sometimes utilitarian.

He even has a fine collection of "enhanced" calves that cyborgs would snap up without hesitation. He replaces his phantom limb with prosthetics inspired by the Marvel universe or mimicking the aesthetics of disco balls. His latest artistic feat? A prosthesis conceived as a bouquet garni. He created the resting place with a 3D printer and added fresh flowers inside, like a portable vase. Because he doesn't seek to imitate the original, he aspires to bring originality where there is still too often shame or pity.

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To present a more positive view of disability

Through each of his creations, Alex doesn't simply seek to divert attention from his difference; he invites people to shift their perspective. Where some see an absence, he sees a space to be filled with ideas, colors, and stories. His prosthesis is no longer a symbol of loss, but tangible proof that a body can evolve, reinvent itself, and even become a playground for the imagination.

His approach reminds us that disability isn't just about what's missing, but also about everything that can emerge in a different way. A bionic leg can walk, run, support a body, but in Alex's hands, it can also make a cat smile, express a passion for science fiction, or become a walking work of art. He transforms a medical device often associated with pain into a unique piece that inspires curiosity rather than pity.

Ultimately, her prostheses tell a story far greater than simple physical reconstruction. They speak of resilience, freedom, and that profoundly human capacity to transform hardship into new opportunities.