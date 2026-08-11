Criticized for her appearance, she takes her revenge by becoming a swimsuit model

According to some preconceived notions, women with curvy hips and fuller figures should limit themselves to modest swimsuits and try to hide this flesh that the eye cannot see. While the "summer body" continues to dominate the conversation, both in magazine pages and through hashtags, plus-size model Erin Marley Klay reminds us that a body doesn't need validation to be seen on the warm sand. The model, who graces the pages of Sports Illustrated, vindicates all those women who have felt pressured to alter their figures to fit into a bikini.

A plus-size model with an inspiring career

The era of the body positivity movement seems a distant memory. A few years ago, bodies were freed from societal norms and the gaze of others, fueled by supportive hashtags. This brief respite was followed by the renewed censorship of body shapes and the condemnation of natural curves. This positive mindset has not endured.

The pressure to conform has returned to the forefront of discussions, more radical and unwavering than ever. In a society that reduces bodies to fleeting trends, thinness asserts itself as the original ideal, the most acceptable version of the female physique. As every summer, to qualify for a string bikini or a micro-swimsuit, nothing must be visible. The body must not cause a stir under these beach coverings, at the risk of being condemned by accusing eyes or mocking faces. The media and social networks, the stage for these dictates, promote a slender appearance under the sun and consider any excess weight as something to be eliminated.

This pervasive fatphobia and intolerance towards so-called "curvy" figures that defy the hourglass figure is something Erin Marley Klay experienced firsthand at the beginning of her career. She didn't exactly follow a path conducive to diversity. Working within the highly selective world of modeling, where difference remains a foreign concept, she was discovered by the agency Zion Models. Becoming a plus-size icon without much effort, her more realistic physique landed her at the forefront of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's brand. The young woman, with 759,000 followers, has also modeled for Wet n' Wild, Selkie, House of CB, Casablanca Bridal, and YMI Jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Marley Klay (@erinmarleyklay)

The best response to his critics? Success.

Despite her undeniable presence, jaw-dropping walk, and an almost saccharine physique, Erin hasn't escaped criticism. While her body is pure tenderness, it has become fertile ground for a sadly commonplace hatred.

In 2025, a beach photo caught the attention of internet users, who believed they possessed the absolute truth about what was "beautiful" or "ugly." This self-confidence ambassador was wearing a retro floral print swimsuit with minimal fabric. The style was praised for its sculpted abs and slender legs, but criticized for its love handles and soft stomach .

Erin Marley Klay, true to her inclusive values and joyful philosophy, didn't let those nasty words affect her self-esteem. "Please don't let society's preconceived notions about what is beautiful or not stop you from living your life. What someone says about your appearance is their business, not yours, " she simply stated on X.

Better than a verbal retort, she joined what many consider the elite of the modeling world, the golden circle of the industry. Recruited by the prestigious Sports Illustrated magazine, renowned for her swimsuit shoots, Erin Marley Klay has definitively put an end to the debate surrounding her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Marley Klay (@erinmarleyklay)

His credo? All bodies deserve to be celebrated.

At the height of summer, insecurities follow the temperature curve and skyrocket. During this summer period, many women deny themselves the pleasure of being close to the waves and instead hide behind their sarongs or thick towels, feeling guilty for not having lost enough weight to show themselves off. Others feel like they weren't born in the right body and are suffering the consequences of genetics. Erin, however, cultivates a different mindset. Instead of embracing the norms, she embraces her own reflection.

"It's easy to get bored when you've been online for so long, but the reactions reminded me why I do this. Seeing other people with a physique like mine or people with insecurities feel even a little better because of my presence on the internet is what motivates me," she told People .

In the early days of her fame, Erin Marley Klay thought she had to lose weight to land contracts or attend auditions, but today she presents her body as it is, in its raw form. With each appearance in a swimsuit, she reassures women around the world and resets the mental image we hold of an ideal. It's not a declaration of war against thinness, but a peace treaty with curves. Because they can also be lucky charms.