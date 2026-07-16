"It's just fat": criticized for her body, she responds with pride

On TikTok, Sixtine (@sixtine) chose to respond to criticism about her physique with humor, confidence, and a great deal of self-acceptance. Her video, which went viral, delivers a simple message: her body doesn't need explaining to be appreciated. This positive message encourages us to view all body shapes with more kindness.

A confident response to criticism

Content creator Sixtine (@sixtine on TikTok) decided to speak out after receiving comments about her figure. Rather than trying to justify herself or hide parts of her body, she chose a completely different approach: accepting it and showing it off fully.

In a self-deprecating video , she appears facing the camera, proudly displaying her stomach, accompanied by a sound repeating "This is a work of art." A symbolic choice that transforms a body part sometimes criticized into something to be celebrated. Her message is clear: "It's not bloating, it's not my uterus, it's not any other organ. It's just fat. And that's perfectly fine." Sixtine (@sixtine on TikTok) rejects the idea that a woman must necessarily find an explanation for her appearance to be accepted.

Moving beyond the need to justify oneself

Through this post, Sixtine (@sixtine on TikTok) highlights a still very present pressure: the pressure that pushes some women to explain their rounded belly, as if they had to prove that it wasn't actually fat. Bloating, hormonal changes, physical characteristics… these explanations are often used to make a body more “acceptable” in the eyes of others.

Sixtine (@sixtinerouyre on Instagram), on the other hand, chooses to break this reflex by simply stating that her body is natural and needs no apology. Her message reinforces an essential idea: fat is a part of many human bodies, and its presence detracts nothing from a person's beauty, worth, or confidence. Every figure has its own shape, its own story, and its own uniqueness.

A gentler and more positive view of the body

By presenting her body as a "work of art," Sixtine is embracing self-acceptance and body positivity. Her goal is not to conform to traditional beauty standards, but to offer a different perspective: one of a more serene relationship with one's appearance.

This approach encourages people to appreciate their bodies as a whole, without focusing solely on what doesn't conform to the ideals often promoted on social media. It also reminds us that self-confidence doesn't depend on size, shape, or any specific physical characteristic. Sixtine's video quickly resonated with many internet users, who were touched by this message of freedom and kindness. Many see it as an invitation to stop viewing certain physical features as flaws to be corrected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sixtine (@sixtinerouyre)

Turning criticism into strength

With this statement, Sixtine transforms a potentially negative remark into a genuine declaration of confidence. Her message demonstrates that it's possible to reclaim control over how we talk about our bodies and how we choose to see them. By accepting and proudly displaying her figure, she reminds us that every body deserves respect, attention, and kindness. It's a refreshing way to champion a simple idea: there isn't just one way to be beautiful, and there's no shame in having a body that doesn't conform to imposed standards.

A video that ultimately celebrates much more than a silhouette: it highlights the importance of accepting oneself with authenticity and pride.