Judged "too fat" as a child, she looks back at her photos and questions the criticisms

Swiss-based mother of three, Katrin W (@kiki_cooks_fit) shares a poignant testimony by looking back at her childhood photos, questioning the recurring criticisms about her weight that she heard from a very young age.

Photos that tell a different story

In a viral Instagram reel viewed over 3.5 million times, the woman in her forties juxtaposes images of herself as a little girl and a teenager: a smiling, ordinary child, far removed from the distorted image she was given. "I was always told I was already too fat... and then I find these photos," she writes in her video. Looking closely, she sees a growing girl, perfectly "normal," and not the "excessive" figure she was told she had for years.

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A persistent and devastating family message

Katrin W (@kiki_cooks_fit) explained to Newsweek that her parents, steeped in 90s diet culture, constantly told her she was "too much" and needed to control herself, even though her photos contradicted this view. Even today, faced with this visual evidence, the justifications vary, but the underlying message remains: her body was "a problem to be dealt with." Without making accusations, she contextualizes this conditioning within an era obsessed with the thinness of supermodels and pro-diet magazines.

Lasting consequences on its connection to the body

Those early words sowed the seeds of an eating disorder that emerged later, following trauma and a toxic relationship, leading to weight fluctuations and unsuccessful diets. Her own mother, despite being slim, constantly criticized herself, passing on this negative self-image. Katrin, now a mother herself, rejects this cycle and advocates for children to grow up without feeling "defective."

Solidarity reactions and collective awareness

Comments are pouring in from women who have shared similar experiences: "I find this so sad, you were just a baby." Others speak of the madness of parental obsession with weight. Katrin W's (@kiki_cooks_fit) testimony thus resonates as a call to break down stereotypes before they define a generation.

By comparing her childhood photos with past judgments, Katrin W (@kiki_cooks_fit) reveals a simple truth: she was never "too much." Her story encourages parents to offer a childhood free from body image pressures, so that every child feels just as they are.