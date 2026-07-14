"Stop showing your stomach": Faced with criticism about her body, she responds without apologizing.

Faced with comments about her appearance, content creator Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy) chose a simple response: don't hide. In a confident video, she transforms the criticism into a positive message of self-acceptance and reminds us of the importance of having a kind and compassionate view of our bodies.

Accepting your body rather than apologizing

Known on TikTok, Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy) recently spoke out after receiving derogatory comments about her body. Among the remarks she regularly receives, one stands out: "Stop showing your stomach." Rather than responding to the negativity with justification, she chose the opposite approach: to display her body with naturalness and serenity.

In a video where she addresses this hurtful comment, she simply states in the caption: "That's why I love what I do." A sentence that speaks volumes about her state of mind. For Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy), sharing her daily life and showing herself as she is is nothing to be ashamed of. Her message is clear: everyone deserves to feel free to exist without having to ask permission.

A message of body positivity and acceptance

Beyond responding to her critics, this statement is part of a body positivity movement. Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy) reminds us that bodies are not meant to conform to impossible standards, but to be experienced, respected, and appreciated. By choosing not to alter her image to satisfy the expectations of others, the designer encourages a kinder view of oneself.

Her message encourages us to focus on what our bodies can do rather than on criticism related to our appearance. This approach also highlights a crucial idea: no one should have to explain, hide, or minimize any part of their body to avoid judgment. Self-confidence is also built by learning to accept one's image with kindness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy)

An inspiring and unifying response

Emily Reyes' (@emilliareyy) video quickly received numerous messages of support. Many internet users praised her confidence and positive response to body-shaming. Many identified with her experience, demonstrating that comments about physical appearance still affect many people daily. In the face of criticism, positive reactions prevailed. This wave of support shows that messages encouraging self-love and acceptance resonate strongly with the public.

Turning criticism into strength

With this post, Emily Reyes (@emilliareyy) does much more than respond to a few negative comments: she delivers a message of empowerment. By refusing to apologize for her appearance, she reminds us that a person's worth is never defined solely by their looks.

Her story encourages everyone to look at themselves with more kindness and to free themselves from the pressures that impose a certain idea of beauty. It's a positive way to regain control of one's image and make self-confidence a true strength.