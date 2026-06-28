"People tell me I'm too fat": criticized for her weight, she denounces the pressure exerted on women

Unfortunately, comments about physical appearance are persistent, especially on social media. Some women refuse to let these remarks define their worth. This is the choice of Jojo Hadid ( @iamjojohadid ), a content creator and plus-size model, who responds with humor and confidence to those who attack her appearance.

A response that puts the critics in their place

Jojo Hadid ( @iamjojohadid ) isn't about to let internet users dictate how she should see herself. In a recent video posted on Instagram, she responds to her critics, explaining that she prefers to focus her energy on appreciating herself rather than writing hateful messages. With a touch of irony, she turns the tables: the real problem isn't her body, but those who feel the need to judge others' bodies, often hiding behind a screen. To emphasize her point, she even slips in a playful reference to a Sabrina Carpenter song, giving a wink to her critics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOJO (@iamjojohadid)

Demands impossible to fulfill

Jojo Hadid ( @iamjojohadid ) highlights a reality that many women unfortunately know all too well. She believes that the criticism wouldn't disappear even if her appearance changed. According to her, those who seek to judge would always find a new pretext to comment on her physique. This observation underscores the relentless pressure placed on women's bodies. Regardless of their body type, shape, or style, the remarks seem never-ending. This observation reminds us that the problem lies more in the way women are perceived than in their appearance.

A powerful message for plus-size or fat women

Jojo Hadid ( @iamjojohadid ) also sent a message of support to other plus-size content creators. She encouraged them not to let negative comments undermine their confidence and reminded them that these attacks often reveal more about the perpetrators than the people they target. By fully embracing her image, she demonstrated that it's possible to respond to criticism without losing your good humor or compromising your authenticity.

Body positivity continues to change mindsets.

Jojo Hadid's ( @iamjojohadid ) journey illustrates the challenges faced by many women exposed on social media. Despite the judgments, the body positivity movement continues to advocate for a more inclusive representation of bodies and a more compassionate vision of beauty.

By displaying her confidence and refusing to conform to the expectations of others, Jojo Hadid ( @iamjojohadid ) is helping to change mindsets. Her message is simple: a woman's worth depends neither on a number on a scale nor on the opinions of internet users. This message resonates with a growing number of people seeking a freer and more positive self-image.