The rise of "booty care": why your buttocks deserve as much attention as your face

Tucked away in jeans or relegated to the shadows of dresses, buttocks don't receive the same pampering as the face, which is meticulously cared for. Often overlooked by the skincare industry, they nonetheless crave tenderness and milky rituals. And luckily, this part of the body, which we display on the warm sand and reveal to a select few in private, now has its own dedicated routine. It's the art of "booty care."

The buttocks, an unjustly neglected body part

Subjected to grueling exercises called "squats," strained by daily strides, crammed into often uncomfortable office chairs, confined in ill-fitting jeans… our buttocks may be hidden behind our backs and locked away beneath fabric, but they provide invaluable support. Yet, we regularly forget to thank them. The only creams they receive either reek of monoi oil or bear barbaric claims like "anti-cellulite."

The buttocks are at the heart of every workout routine and the worst societal pressures, yet they don't experience the gentleness of moisturizing creams or the joys of soothing masks. Since buttocks aren't meant to be "looked at," they're readily neglected. This part of the body, criticized more than cherished, is more robust than others, but that doesn't prevent skin problems. "The skin on the buttocks is thicker than facial skin, but it's subject to a lot of friction and moisture. It can therefore suffer from dryness, small pimples, or even keratosis pilaris," explains dermatologist Kenneth Howe in Refinery29 .

To fill this gap in the market and pamper these often-overlooked buttocks, brands have ventured into this erogenous zone, frequently caressed by other hands, but never by our own. They've created complete skincare ranges that rival those designed for our faces. The posterior now holds a prominent place in our skincare routines. With "booty care," our derrières are finally experiencing true love.

"Niche" care for a pampered posterior

Until now, the booming skincare market offered only guilt-inducing creams designed to firm the skin on the buttocks, smooth cellulite, or fade stretch marks . Nothing very appealing for our behinds, which crave well-being and recognition. Since the advent of "targeted" skincare, we're finally looking beyond that area. They now have a whole range of products at their disposal to shine discreetly.

From complex serum formulas to delightful exfoliants and restorative masks, buttocks are experiencing unprecedented comfort. Driven by the "booty care" trend, we're treating our behinds like our faces: with care and attention. Even Jennifer Lopez is championing our silky-smooth derriere, leading this liberating movement. A natural choice for someone who uses her hips as a dance instrument. The French brand Nidéco, known for bringing its community's ideas to life, also offers a treatment called "butt time" based on brown algae and lactic acid.

"Booty care", a silent declaration of love

While dermatologists caution against the marketing ploys of "booty care" and urge moderation in cosmetics, this new body care practice is an act of self-love. Certainly, brands have succeeded in building their reputation with "booty care" and creating yet another need, but it's not just about making money. "Booty care" repairs much more than just skin squashed against subway seats and compressed under the seams of jeans. It also has a soothing effect on insecurities.

Obviously, the presentation is heavily marketing-driven, but the underlying message is quite positive. Applying moisturizers to this part of the body, so often criticized, is an act of self-respect and a way to reclaim this area dominated by societal pressures . We're not correcting the appearance of our skin, but rather our self-esteem.

With the not-so-ephemeral trend of "booty care," we whisper silent "I love myself"s with every application of cream. Our buttocks, regularly pressured to conform to a Kardashian-esque mold, are pampered without ulterior motives or pressure.