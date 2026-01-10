Checking your door or bag before leaving: why do we all do this?

Who hasn't ever double-checked to make sure the door is locked, or rummaged through their bag looking for their keys or wallet? This seemingly innocuous gesture, which many people make before going out, often reveals a desire for control linked to mild anxiety. But in some cases, this need to check becomes overwhelming, a possible sign of obsessive-compulsive checking disorder (OCD). How can you tell the difference between normal vigilance and an obsessive spiral?

Ordinary vigilance, sometimes heightened by stress

In the vast majority of cases, checking once or twice that a door is locked , or the contents of a bag, remains a normal behavior, often triggered by a momentary distraction, mental overload, or a state of stress. This form of vigilance, although somewhat compulsive, is harmless: it takes little time, does not cause distress, and quickly fades away.

Some anxious or control-oriented personalities more readily adopt these little rituals, which serve as a way to reassure themselves. As long as it remains occasional and non-intrusive in daily life, it's a harmless "habit."

When ritual turns into obsession: checking OCD

For some people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, checking takes on a pathological dimension. The ritual can then be repeated dozens or even hundreds of times: lights, gas, doors, household appliances, etc. Some even go so far as to count their steps or change their clothes several times before going out.

The pattern is always the same: an intrusive thought arises ("What if I forgot? What if something dangerous happens?"), generating anxiety that only a checking ritual can temporarily soothe. Quickly, the anxiety returns, more intense, driving the urge to repeat the process. This vicious cycle, typical of OCD, ultimately has a significant impact on quality of life.

A fear rooted in insecurity or the past

The causes of these OCDs are often deep-seated. They may stem from a fear of intrusion, an excessive sense of responsibility, or unresolved trauma. The brain then activates irrational protective mechanisms, such as a form of "magical thinking": checking becomes an unconscious way of avoiding danger.

In children, certain repetitive behaviors—such as lining up objects or checking details—can be a sign of anxiety. In adulthood, isolation or excessive mental strain can exacerbate these compulsions.

Effective therapeutic solutions

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), particularly exposure and response prevention (ERP), is recognized as the most effective approach to treating checking obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It involves gradually confronting the person with their fear without allowing them to give in to their ritual: for example, leaving without checking the door, or walking away before being allowed to return.

At the same time, self-help tools can help: recognizing the irrationality of the behavior, establishing new routines, or even asking for occasional validation from a loved one — without falling into dependence on others.

When should we be worried?

Checking your door or bag from time to time is perfectly normal. This behavior becomes problematic when it becomes time-consuming, a source of distress, or when it interferes with daily life: frequent lateness, avoidance of certain outings, social isolation, or even secondary depression.

Identifying these warning signs allows for early intervention, before OCD becomes deeply entrenched. Because yes, it is possible to break free from this cycle, with appropriate and supportive guidance.