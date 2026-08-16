These small challenges help to increase belief in one's abilities.

What if the idea of having to "become a new person" to gain more self-confidence was a requirement you could do without? This constant quest for transformation, so prevalent in personal development, can ultimately lead to the feeling that you're never "good enough" as you are. However, a few simple challenges can be enough to shift your perspective. The idea: to multiply small, positive experiences to remind yourself, concretely, that you are capable of moving forward, daring, and progressing.

Start small, but start really

Self-confidence isn't a superpower reserved for those who always seem self-assured. It's also built through everyday experiences. By taking on an achievable challenge, you send a valuable message to your brain: "I did it. So I can do it again." This is the principle of self-efficacy, a concept developed by psychologist Albert Bandura : succeeding at even small tasks gradually fosters belief in one's own abilities. So, there's no need to aim for the moon first thing Monday morning. Start with a small step.

Challenge #1: Do something you've been putting off

Do you have a call to make, a file to start, or a task you've been putting off for days? This is your first playing field. Give yourself just 10 or 15 minutes to get started. The goal isn't to finish everything, but to shift from "I have to do it" to "I'm doing it." This difference may seem tiny, but it transforms procrastination into action. And a completed action becomes further proof of your abilities.

Challenge #2: Record three small victories

Each evening for a week, take a few minutes to write down three things you can be proud of. It can be something very simple: having dared to give your opinion, having finished a task, having taken time for yourself, having set a boundary, or simply having persevered when the day was difficult.

The goal isn't to create a "spectacular list of achievements." It's more about training yourself to recognize your successes, including those you tend to consider "normal." Acknowledging your progress and strengths is one of the practices that can support self-esteem and confidence.

Challenge #3: Replace self-criticism with an encouraging sentence

Listen to your inner voice. What does it tell you when you make a mistake? If it immediately says, "I'm such a failure," try phrasing it differently: "I didn't succeed this time, but I can understand what went wrong." This isn't about telling yourself stories. It's about learning to speak to yourself with more kindness and realism. A mistake doesn't define your worth or your potential for growth. You can even ask yourself, "What would I say to a loved one in the same situation?" And then give yourself the same answer.

Challenge #4: Stepping outside your comfort zone… just a little

You don't need to book a skydive to challenge yourself. Your mission can be much more down-to-earth: speak up in a meeting, ask for something you need, start a conversation, or try a new activity. Choose a slightly uncomfortable but reasonably achievable situation. The idea is to progress in small steps rather than taking a giant leap. Positive experiences and realistic goals can help gradually build confidence.

Challenge #5: Recall a past success

Your memory sometimes has a funny way of working: it can meticulously preserve your mistakes while letting your successes gather dust. Reverse this trend. Think of a situation you're proud of.

Then go beyond simply remembering: ask yourself what qualities you used. Perseverance? Creativity? Courage? Organization? Patience? You're not just recalling a success: you're identifying the resources you already possess and can reuse.

Challenge #6: Accept a compliment without downplaying it

Is your first instinct to reply "Oh, it was nothing" when someone compliments you? This time, simply try: "Thank you, that's very kind of you." That's all. Receiving a compliment without rejecting it allows you to more easily recognize your strengths and efforts. You don't need to justify yourself to have the right to appreciate an achievement.

Challenge #7: Take stock of your own progress

At the end of the week, take five minutes and ask yourself three questions:

What have I dared to do this week?

What have I learned about myself?

What small thing do I want to try next?

You may find that your confidence hasn't jumped dramatically. And that's perfectly normal. It often develops gradually: one action, then another, then further proof that you can move forward.

Let's be clear: believing in yourself more doesn't mean never doubting again. It's more about learning to move forward even when doubt rears its ugly head. So, choose just one challenge today. The simplest one. The one that seems almost too easy. Succeed, savor it, and then do it again tomorrow. Because deep down, every small victory tells the same story: you are capable of far more than your inner critic sometimes tries to tell you.