Judged "too ugly," she reflects on the remarks that weighed on her for a long time.

Self-confidence
Anaëlle Gayon
@virtualanamoly / Instagram

For years, she heard words that could have made her doubt herself. On TikTok, @ex0machina1 chose to tell her story with sincerity, navigating between past hurts and self-affirmation. Her testimony reminds us of something essential: a person's worth is never defined by their appearance or relationship status.

Words that leave a mark from childhood

In a video that has gone viral, @ex0machina1 reflects on a time when her appearance was regularly criticized. She explains that she grew up with the label of "ugly" that some people allegedly gave her, along with particularly harsh comments about her romantic future.

According to her account, she was even led to believe that she would never experience love and would end up alone. These are difficult words to hear when you're still developing, and they can have a lasting impact on how you see yourself. Over time, however, @ex0machina1 decided not to let these judgments define her story. Rather than constantly trying to meet others' expectations, she chose to focus on what truly mattered to her: her projects, her passions, and her own personal growth.

To build a life that reflects her

Today, as she approaches her 26th birthday, her life is quite different from what some had imagined for her. Single, @ex0machina says she is happy and completely satisfied with the life she has built. Her journey shows that a fulfilling life doesn't depend on a single model.

Contrary to popular belief, finding balance doesn't necessarily require a romantic relationship or validation from others. By choosing not to make a couple the center of her life, @ex0machina1 asserts an important freedom: the freedom to grow, explore her desires, and love herself without waiting for someone else to provide her with some form of recognition.

The weight of contradictory injunctions

One of the most striking aspects of her story lies in the paradox she highlights. For a long time, some people reportedly told her she would be alone because she didn't conform to expected beauty standards. Today, these same critics seem to be reproaching her for… actually being alone.

@ex0machina1 thus highlights a common contradiction: no matter what they do, some women sometimes feel constantly judged. "Too much of this," "not enough of that"—whether in a relationship or single, they can find themselves facing impossible expectations. Her message sheds light on this constant pressure surrounding appearance and romantic relationships. Rather than trying to convince those who judge her, @ex0machina1 now chooses to live according to her own criteria for happiness.

A statement that resonates

If her story has garnered so much attention, it's undoubtedly because it resonates with the experiences of many people. Many have already faced comments about their appearance, their lifestyle, or their personal choices. Through her story, @ex0machina1 reminds us that words can leave a mark, but they shouldn't become the sole definition of who we are.

Her journey shows that it's possible to regain confidence, reconnect with one's strengths, and build a more positive relationship with one's image. Ultimately, her story carries a body-positive and liberating message: every person deserves to feel legitimate, valued, and respected, regardless of societal standards.

By transforming hurtful remarks into reflections on self-acceptance, @ex0machina1 offers a new interpretation of her story. She isn't trying to prove she deserves to be loved; she's simply affirming that she already deserves to love herself. Happiness isn't found in conforming to others' expectations, but in the ability to move forward in accordance with one's own truth.

Anaëlle Gayon
Anaëlle Gayon
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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Harassed by comments about her weight, she explains how she regained her self-confidence

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