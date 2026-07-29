Three colors can instantly boost self-confidence, according to a study.

Getting dressed is never a neutral act. And according to several studies in social psychology, three colors have a particularly strong effect on self-confidence—both the confidence we feel and the confidence we project to others. Here's what they are, and why.

Red, the color of poise and dominance

It is undoubtedly the most studied color. A famous study by Russell Hill and Robert Barton showed that athletes wearing red at the 2004 Olympic Games won their fights significantly more often than those wearing blue. A striking statistical advantage, attributed to several factors—from the referees' subjective perception to a psychological effect on the opponent.

Beyond sports, red evokes deep associations with energy, passion, and the very idea of dominance. Several studies in the psychology of clothing have confirmed that people wearing red are perceived as more powerful and assertive—and that, conversely, those who wear it experience a boost in their own self-confidence. Ideal, therefore, for a crucial interview, a public speaking engagement, or a meeting where you want to avoid being intimidated.

One small caveat, however: in excessive amounts, red can be perceived as aggressive or overwhelming. Image consultants therefore recommend introducing it in small doses—a blouse, a skirt, accessories, lipstick—rather than as a head-to-toe look, especially in a professional setting.

Black, the armor of controlled confidence

If red represents energy, then black represents authority. The pioneering study by Mark Frank and Thomas Gilovich showed that athletes wearing black were perceived as more powerful and formidable than those wearing light colors. This perception extends far beyond the sports field.

In professional circles, black remains the emblem of seriousness, rigor, and control. Research conducted at the University of North Dakota confirmed that black conveys both competence and independence—hence its widespread presence in the luxury, finance, legal, and creative sectors.

And a documented mirroring effect : wearing black, according to the concept of "enclothed cognition" developed by Hajo Adam and Adam Galinsky in 2012, helps one feel more in control—as if the color acted as soft armor. It's a color, therefore, to use when the desired confidence is based on calm, firmness, and composure—rather than ostentatious energy.

Navy blue, reliable and competent insurance

The third pillar of this trust trinity is navy blue. Where red is disruptive and black is imposing, navy blue is reassuring. All research in social psychology converges on this point: it is the color most consistently associated with reliability, stability, and perceived competence. A seminal study by Andrew Elliot and Markus Maier synthesized numerous studies showing that blue triggers a calming effect, but more importantly, conversely, that it reinforces the impression of seriousness and control.

This is why so many companies use it in their visual identity, why diplomats and politicians favor it for their formal attire, and why image consultants consistently recommend it to those who wish to inspire confidence during a first business meeting. More subtle than black, more reassuring than red: navy blue embodies confidence without needing to raise your voice.

When the effect goes far beyond what others think

Beyond external perception, the effect of these three colors also seems to impact the wearer. This is precisely the central tenet of the concept of "enclothed cognition," which demonstrates that clothing alters the wearer's mental state. In concrete terms: wearing a color associated with confidence not only changes the image one projects to others—it also modifies, sometimes permanently, one's self-image. A kind of virtuous cycle, then, where clothing may do far more than the wearer.

Red, black, and navy blue: three colors, three variations on the same promise—to inspire and embody greater confidence. The question remains: which one will do the job best in a given situation? Outwardly energetic? Opt for red. Assertive authority? Go for black. Reassuring reliability? Navy blue is your best ally. And what if the ideal were to know how to juggle all three, depending on the context, your desires—and the version of yourself you wish to project that day?