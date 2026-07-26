People who wear this color appear more confident, according to several studies.

Self-confidence
Fabienne Baure
Photo d'illustration : Vitaly Gorbachev / Pexels

What if the color of your outfit influenced the first impression you make? Without completely changing your personality, certain shades seem to alter how others perceive you. Among them, black has stood out for years in psychological research, often being associated with confidence and credibility.

Black, a color that sends a message

Clothing is a form of nonverbal communication, and color plays a significant role in this perception. In a fraction of a second, our brains associate certain shades with personality traits, often unconsciously. Black, for example, frequently evokes elegance, seriousness, self-control, and authority. This is why a person dressed in black can appear more confident even before speaking. This perception is deeply ingrained in our culture and is supported by numerous scientific studies.

What studies show

As early as 1988, psychology researchers observed that athletes wearing black outfits were perceived as more powerful than those dressed in lighter colors. This color could also convey a more intimidating image, demonstrating that its impact depends on the context. More recent research has confirmed this idea. In a professional or formal setting, black generally reinforces the impression of competence, reliability, and credibility.

Conversely, in situations where a warm atmosphere is desired quickly, it can sometimes be interpreted as more distant or reserved. In the fashion world, several studies also point in the same direction: black is regularly associated with an image of professionalism, independence, and confidence.

Why is this color so prevalent in certain environments?

It's no surprise, then, that black is ubiquitous in certain fields. In business, particularly in the legal, financial, and management sectors, it remains a reliable choice for conveying a serious image. Creative professionals, such as architects, designers, and stylists, also readily adopt it, sometimes to emphasize their work more than their attire . As for luxury brands, they have made it a symbol of understated and timeless elegance. Over the years, numerous public figures have also made black their signature color, further reinforcing the association between this color and a certain confidence.

A color that can also influence your feelings

The effect of black isn't just about how others perceive us. Researchers are also interested in what's called "enclothed cognition," that is, the influence of clothing on our own state of mind. In practice, some people report feeling more focused, more assertive, or more ready to take on a challenge when they wear black.

For a job interview, an important presentation, or a crucial meeting, this color can act as a small psychological boost. This doesn't mean that black possesses magical powers, but it can help reinforce the feeling of being prepared and aligned with the image one wishes to project.

Self-confidence is not just about a color.

While this research is interesting, it deserves some qualification. Wearing black doesn't automatically make someone more confident, just as a bright color doesn't necessarily reveal an extroverted personality. It's entirely possible to appear very self-assured through your outfit while still experiencing inner doubts.

Conversely, a deeply confident person might prefer a wide variety of colors without it undermining their self-assurance. Self-confidence is a much deeper process. It is built gradually, through experiences, successes, challenges, and the way we learn to see ourselves. Clothing can accompany this journey and provide a temporary boost, but it can never replace inner work.

Ultimately, choosing black can be a way to convey an image of control or credibility, while also sometimes helping you feel more at ease. However, the most genuine confidence isn't solely dependent on what you wear: it grows over time and is expressed in your entire being, regardless of the colors in your wardrobe.

Fabienne Baure
Fabienne Baure
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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