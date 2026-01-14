Do you often check the time? What that could say about you

Checking the time on your phone or watch seems harmless. Yet this simple act reveals how our brain manages actions to be performed later. Psychologists refer to this as time-based prospective memory, meaning the ability to remember to do something at a specific time. A recent study shows that what matters is not so much how often we check the time, but rather how and when we do it.

Why researchers became interested in the clock

Researchers wanted to understand why some people are better at respecting their time-related intentions than others, and why this ability declines with age. They focused on time monitoring—those moments when we check the clock to see if the right time to act has arrived. Their conclusion is surprising: strategy matters more than frequency.

An experience close to real life

In the study, 223 adults aged 19 to 86 performed a demanding memory task while remembering to press a key every 60 seconds. A clock was visible and freely accessible, as in everyday life. The researchers analyzed the total number of glances at the clock and how focused those glances were, or not, just before the key moment.

What your way of looking at time reveals

The results are clear. The highest performers are not those who check the time most often, but those who check it primarily as a deadline approaches. Constantly checking the time can reflect distraction or anxiety without improving efficiency. Conversely, a targeted check demonstrates good attention management and an ability to anticipate.

The role of age in time management

The study also shows that the age-related decline in performance is largely explained by a change in how time is monitored. More than half of the observed differences are related to less strategic checking. This means that it is not only memory that changes with age, but also the way we synchronize with time, and this strategy can be developed.

What this changes in daily life

In everyday life, these results encourage us to examine our own relationship with the clock. Checking the time without a plan doesn't really help. On the other hand, deciding when to look at it or relying on external reminders can free up our attention.

In short, checking the time isn't just a reflex. It's a subtle yet powerful indicator of how we manage time and our future intentions. The real question isn't how often you check the time, but when and for what purpose.