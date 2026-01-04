When "premonitory" dreams precede reality: mere coincidences?

You may have already experienced waking up from a vivid and disturbing dream, only to find that something similar was happening during the day. These experiences are intriguing and often raise the question: what if our dreams could actually predict the future? Or is it simply an illusion created by our brain?

The brain, master of dream illusions

So-called "precognitive" dreams have fascinated people for centuries. Accidents, unexpected encounters, bad news… some dreams seem strangely to anticipate reality. Yet, psychologists and neuroscientists remind us that our brain is a master of illusion. Three main cognitive biases often explain these impressions:

Selection bias: every night, we have thousands of dreams. Most are erased from our memory, but those that seem to correspond to reality are retained and amplified.

Confirmation bias: our minds love to spot patterns and validate hypotheses. When a dream coincides with a real event, our brain prioritizes it and ignores all other predictions that turned out to be false.

Recall bias: sometimes, a real event brings back a dream memory, giving the impression that the latter had anticipated it, when in fact it is simply a selective recall.

These mechanisms explain why between 18 and 38% of people report having experienced "precognitive" dreams, without any scientific evidence confirming the existence of a real ability to see the future.

Unconscious anticipations, not clairvoyance

While Freud viewed dreams as "a window into our unconscious," where fears and emotions are replayed, contemporary neuroscience offers a complementary perspective. According to this research, our brain, even while asleep, continues to process subtle signals from our environment and social interactions. This information, often ignored when we are awake, is recombined into scenarios within our dreams.

Thus, a dream that seems "premonitory" is not the product of magic or clairvoyance, but rather of keen intuition. Your mind has perceived subtle clues and transformed them into a plausible anticipation. The probability of a dream coinciding with a real event is not extraordinary: billions of dreams occur every night worldwide, and statistics favor a few remarkable correspondences.

The wonder of the human brain

Rather than trying to predict the future, these experiences primarily reveal the power and sensitivity of our brains. There's no crystal ball hidden behind our closed eyelids, but rather an astonishing ability to detect subtle signals and piece together coherent narratives. Learning to observe these intuitions can enrich our understanding of ourselves and our environment.

Ultimately, every "precognitive" dream is an invitation to celebrate the complexity of our minds, to appreciate the poetry of the unconscious, and to adopt a curious stance toward our perceptions. The future remains unpredictable, but our brains continue to forge fascinating connections between experience, dreams, and intuition. Rather than fearing or trying to control these nocturnal visions, why not view them as a stimulating way to better understand our inner world?