Here's what your way of responding to messages reveals about you

A period, an emoji, or a few hours before replying: in our written conversations, every detail seems to matter. In the age of instant messaging, we often try to decipher the little signs left behind the screen.

The final little period that can change the perception of a message

In written communication, certain punctuation marks sometimes take on unexpected significance. This is particularly true of the period, a seemingly innocuous element in a standard sentence. A study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior , conducted by Danielle Gunraj, Celia Klin, and their team at Binghamton University, investigated how this simple punctuation mark could influence the perception of a message.

Researchers asked 126 students to evaluate various short exchanges, presented either as digital messages or handwritten notes. Positive responses such as "OK," "Yes," or "Okay" appeared with or without a period. The result was surprising: in a messaging context, responses ending with a period were sometimes judged to be less sincere or colder than those without. However, this difference disappeared when the same sentences were written on paper.

Why are our messages so easily decoded?

The reason is simple: in writing, we lose much of the information that makes a conversation feel natural. No smile to accompany a sentence, no intonation to convey humor, no reassuring glance. So, we look for other clues. Punctuation, letter repetitions, capitalization, and even emojis become small markers for interpreting the intention behind the words.

Thus, a simple "Okay." can sometimes be perceived as more distant than a simple "Okay 😊" or "Okay." In reality, however, the person behind the screen may have simply written this phrase out of habit, for speed, or because they appreciate clear and structured communication.

Your writing style does not define who you are.

This is where the most important message emerges: don't turn every detail into a personality analysis. Do you use periods to respond to every sentence? That doesn't mean you're cold, impatient, or unfriendly. You might simply be using the writing conventions you've always known.

Do you use a lot of emojis? That doesn't necessarily mean you're more enthusiastic or sociable. You might simply like to add a lighthearted touch to your conversations. Do you reply several hours later? That doesn't automatically reflect a lack of interest. You might be busy, focused on something else, or simply taking the time to reply when you're available. Our digital habits are, above all, personal ways of communicating. They can influence how they're perceived, but they don't define our personality.

Should we then change our way of responding?

Not necessarily. There's no single "right" way to write a message. The key is to be natural and communicate in a way that feels comfortable. If you're communicating with someone who easily interprets messages, a few small adjustments can help: adding a touch of lightheartedness with an emoji, clarifying your intention, or choosing a warmer tone. However, there's no need to scrutinize every word, punctuation mark, or minute before sending a reply. After all, conversations are still human interactions, even behind a screen.

Ultimately, rather than constantly trying to find out what a message "reveals" about someone, it's often more positive to give others the benefit of the doubt. Your response primarily reflects how you use today's communication tools. It doesn't define your personality, your worth, or the quality of your relationships.