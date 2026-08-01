Certain sleeping patterns are thought to be linked to specific personality traits.

What if your favorite sleeping position revealed a little more about your personality? A famous British study attempted to establish links between certain nighttime habits and different character traits. An intriguing theory that is as amusing as it is thought-provoking… provided you don't take it as absolute truth.

Six ways to sleep, six portraits

In 2003, Professor Chris Idzikowski, a sleep specialist in the United Kingdom, studied the habits of approximately 1,000 people. His aim was to observe whether certain sleeping positions were more common among people with similar personality profiles. The most common position, known as the fetal position, involves sleeping on one's side with legs bent. According to this study , people who adopt this position sometimes give an impression of strength while concealing a great deal of sensitivity. They also tend to be reserved during initial encounters before becoming more at ease over time.

Another classic position is the log, lying sideways with arms at the sides. This is associated with sociable, spontaneous, and easygoing people who readily give their trust. The aspirant's position, also lying sideways but with arms extended forward, describes people who are open to others yet remain cautious. They take their time before making decisions but then fully stand by their choices.

And what if your position revealed a little more?

People who sleep on their backs in the soldier position, with their arms at their sides, are said to be rather discreet, organized, and demanding of themselves and others. Also sleeping on their backs, the starfish position, with arms raised near the pillow, is associated with attentive, available people who prefer listening to being the center of attention.

Finally, the freefall position, lying on one's stomach with arms around the pillow, would correspond to extroverted personalities who are comfortable in social situations. Behind this apparent confidence, however, would lie a certain sensitivity to remarks or criticism.

An amusing theory… but far from being an exact science

Before drawing conclusions about your personality, it's best to take a step back. This theory is based primarily on self-reported surveys and hasn't been confirmed by solid scientific research. To date, there's no consensus that your sleeping habits truly reflect your character.

Another important point: few people stay in the same position all night. We naturally change position several times during our sleep, which makes it difficult to fit into a single profile.

Ultimately, these portraits are primarily a playful way to observe our habits. If you recognize yourself in one of these descriptions, feel free to see it as a lighthearted wink. It's perfectly possible to enjoy sleeping on your stomach, back, or side… simply because it's the position in which you feel most comfortable, without it revealing anything about your personality.