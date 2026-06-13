Fear of the ocean: what it might suggest about certain personality traits

If for you the ocean isn't just a body of water where you can swim and dive in, but rather a hostile environment teeming with tentacled creatures and dangers, then that offers some clues about your personality. Your fear of the ocean, beyond forcing you to stay on the shore during a heatwave, also reveals a part of your psychological profile. Let's delve into the depths of your identity.

A fear that goes far beyond swimming

For some people, the ocean is not synonymous with freedom, endless horizons, and holidays . It's a mysterious, uncontrollable territory where you can't see the bottom or what might emerge from the depths. This fear even has a name: thalassophobia. And contrary to popular belief, it's not simply a matter of being afraid of water.

Some people refuse boat trips, avoid cruises, or feel deeply uneasy when confronted with images of the deep sea. This reaction may seem excessive to those who love to swim, but it often reveals a particular way of perceiving the world. While the statistics on this phobia remain unclear, the profile of those who suffer from it is quite distinct. It is relatively easy to sketch their psychological portrait without resorting to generalizations.

A strong need to control one's environment

According to psychologist Brandy Smith, who specializes in anxiety disorders, people who are afraid of deep water often struggle to cope with uncertainty. "These people often have a broader tendency to want to control their environment and are uncomfortable with what they cannot anticipate," she explains in the pages of Parade magazine.

The ocean embodies everything beyond our control: depth, currents, limited visibility, invisible wildlife, and treacherous waves whose height is impossible to estimate. For those who like to plan, organize, and maintain control over events, this unpredictable immensity can become particularly daunting.

An imagination running at full speed

Those with a fear of seawater are generally quite imaginative. Where some might see a simple swim, they immediately conjure up the most alarming scenarios, rivaling those in horror fiction. A wave becomes a potential threat. A shadow underwater transforms into a disturbing creature. A boat trip can give rise to dozens of catastrophic hypotheses.

This tendency to anticipate the worst isn't limited to the ocean. It can also manifest in other everyday situations, particularly in people prone to anxiety or rumination. "A person with a vivid imagination can generate a wide variety of distressing scenarios, which will only exacerbate their fear," explains Dr. Smith. "This person is also likely to adopt a 'yes, but…' attitude during a conversation with someone trying to reassure them," she elaborates.

A strong sensitivity to risks

Another common characteristic is heightened vigilance regarding danger. People who fear deep water often instinctively seek information about accidents at sea, drownings, or animal attacks. They scrutinize news articles about their future vacation destination and avoid places where lives have already been lost.

However, this quest for knowledge sometimes ends up having the opposite effect. Instead of reassuring, it multiplies anxieties tenfold. "This search for information can increase anxiety because it's biased towards horrific stories or worst-case scenarios," emphasizes Brandy Smith. By constantly exposing ourselves to the most sensational narratives, the brain ends up overestimating the actual risks and further fueling fear.

A certain rigidity regarding the concept of security

Another frequently observed trait is a difficulty in recognizing devices that can mitigate risks. For the most anxious individuals, even the most reliable safety measures seem insufficient. Dr. Smith notes that some people with thalassophobia struggle to imagine that it's possible to enjoy the water safely with proper supervision, a life jacket, or flotation devices.

"This person may find it hard to believe that there could be safe and consistent ways to be in deep water," she explains. "They might think that people were simply lucky when nothing bad happened to them."

Can this fear be tamed?

The good news is that this apprehension isn't inevitable. Experts recommend gradual exposure rather than a sudden confrontation. Observing the sea from the beach, walking in ankle-deep water, swimming in a deep pool, or participating in a supervised activity are all steps that can help regain confidence.

As Brandy Smith reminds us, the goal isn't to become an abyssal adventurer overnight, but to learn to distinguish real dangers from scenarios imagined by our minds. Because often, it's not the ocean itself that frightens us, but everything we project onto its invisible depths.

While thalassophobia can be debilitating, it is sometimes accompanied by valuable qualities such as a strong capacity for anticipation, a keen sense of observation, a fertile and creative imagination, and heightened emotional sensitivity. In other words, what fuels fear can also be a strength in other areas of life.