Is the way we cross our arms really insignificant?

You probably cross your arms several times a day without even thinking about it. Yet, this everyday gesture is often interpreted as a sign of a closed-off or defensive person. However, the reality is much more subtle: according to psychologists, the meaning of this posture depends primarily on the context… and can even reveal an unexpected quality.

Crossed arms, a cliché that dies hard

In the collective imagination, crossing one's arms is seen as erecting a barrier between oneself and others. This posture is often associated with mistrust, disagreement, or a lack of openness. Some observations do indeed seem to support this. More reserved people tend to adopt this gesture more often, particularly when they feel uncomfortable or are faced with an awkward situation.

However, reducing this posture to a simple sign of withdrawal would be a mistake. You might just as easily cross your arms because you're cold, because this position is comfortable, or because it provides a feeling of calm. Experts even refer to it as a form of self-comfort, comparable to a "self-hug."

A stance that could strengthen your perseverance

A 2008 study by researchers Ron Friedman and Andrew Elliot of the University of Rochester revealed a surprising effect. In their experiment, participants were asked to solve a deliberately impossible puzzle. Those with their arms crossed continued searching much longer before giving up than those whose arms remained at rest.

The researchers then replicated the experiment with solvable puzzles. The result: participants with their arms crossed performed better, not because they were more intelligent, but because they persevered more. The most surprising finding? The volunteers were unaware that their posture was influencing their behavior. According to the study's authors, crossing one's arms could unconsciously activate associations linked to determination and tenacity, thus encouraging greater effort when faced with a challenge.

It all depends on the situation

Should we then abandon the idea that crossed arms convey a closed-off attitude? Not entirely. In a conversation, this posture can indeed reflect a desire to distance oneself, a disagreement, or a wish to preserve one's personal space. When a person is focused on a task or thinking alone, the same gesture can simply promote concentration or engagement.

Experts also point out that body language is never limited to a single movement. Facial expressions, gaze, voice, and overall body posture provide far more reliable clues than crossed arms alone. Furthermore, cultural differences play a crucial role: a gesture can be perceived very differently depending on the country and social norms.

Ultimately, crossing your arms is neither an automatic sign of defensiveness nor infallible proof of self-confidence. This posture can convey coldness, comfort, a need for reassurance, strong concentration, or even greater perseverance in the face of a challenge. Before drawing conclusions about someone's attitude, it's best to observe their overall behavior. Because, when it comes to body language, a single gesture rarely tells the whole story.