To name their son, this American couple asked AI for advice.

What if artificial intelligence could help you choose your baby's name? That's the slightly crazy gamble taken by a couple from Maryland, USA.

A very 2.0-style name search

Like many expectant parents, Sarah and Stephen were torn between several ideas. Rather than flipping through traditional baby name books, the couple turned to technology. "We were looking on ChatGPT at which boys' names went best with Winkler," they told the Baltimore Sun. After several suggestions, Hudson stood out. They still needed to find a middle name: a few searches later, Oakley completed the picture.

For the young parents, the tool proved "as fun as it was inspiring." And even though the final choice is theirs, this little digital boost will remain a nice anecdote to tell Hudson when he's older.

First baby of the year

Hudson Oakley Winkler was born on January 1, 2026, at 4:20 a.m., at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. A symbolic birth: he is the first baby of the year in the county. The infant weighed 3 kg at birth, according to The Baltimore Sun. Even more touching, his mother, Sarah, was herself born in the same hospital. "My mother told me, 'I gave birth in this very corridor more than 20 years ago,'" she recounted, her voice filled with emotion.

A family tradition... and a nod to the future

The institution celebrated the birth on social media, declaring, "A toast to the new generation and the family traditions that continue." While Hudson's name was chosen with the help of technology, his story remains profoundly human. Between family heritage, the symbolism of the place, and a touch of modernity thanks to artificial intelligence, this young boy embodies, in his own way, the link between past and future.

By 2026, using AI to choose a child's name is no longer a far-fetched idea. For Sarah and Stephen Winkler, ChatGPT acted as a companion in the decision-making process, without ever replacing parental tenderness and intuition.