Children are "less fulfilled": a study explains the causes

They have access to more technology, more information, and more opportunities than ever before. Yet, many children and teenagers say they are less happy today than they were ten years ago. The figures are piling up, and therapists confirm: something has become fragile in their well-being. And understanding why is already a step towards taking action.

These figures raise questions.

According to the U.S. Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance (YRBS) report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the proportion of high school students reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness rose from 30% in 2013 to 40% in 2023, peaking at 42% in 2021.

This data doesn't only concern the post-Covid period. Child development specialists point out that the trend had already begun well before the pandemic. Between 2009 and 2019, persistent emotional distress among high school students reportedly increased by 40%. In France and other European countries, similar surveys highlight a structural malaise among younger generations. In other words, the health crisis has amplified a pre-existing vulnerability, but it is not the sole cause.

Social networks: the constant comparison

It's impossible to ignore the impact of social media. More than 75% of students report using it regularly. While these platforms can foster creativity and social connection, they also expose young people to constant comparison.

Likes, comments, online popularity: self-esteem can become dependent on virtual indicators. This quest for validation is particularly damaging for teenagers, whose identities are still developing. Studies have established a link between intensive social media use, increased sadness, online harassment, and suicidal risk. In a world where images are carefully filtered and staged, it becomes difficult to feel "enough." Yet, every young body, every personality, every pace of development deserves recognition and respect, far removed from unrealistic standards.

Academic pressure and the culture of performance

Added to this digital pressure is the pressure to perform. Grades, rankings, career guidance, parental expectations: success sometimes seems to become a measure of personal worth.

Growing up with the idea that your legitimacy depends on your results can generate a constant fear of failure. However, making mistakes is an integral part of learning. When success becomes an imperative for defining one's identity, anxiety sets in. Many teenagers internalize the idea that they must excel, stand out, and plan for their future very early on. This mental burden weighs heavily on their well-being.

A more pronounced impact on girls

International organizations like UNESCO are raising the alarm about the specific impact of social media on girls. Pressure regarding appearance, stereotypes, hypersexualization, constant competition: the digital environment can undermine their self-esteem.

The way people view their bodies, their popularity, and their conformity to unrealistic beauty standards amplifies feelings of inadequacy. This context also influences their educational and career choices, reinforcing certain limiting patterns. Valuing the diversity of bodies, talents, and ambitions then becomes crucial for restoring confidence.

The trap of compulsory happiness

Ironically, parents' sincere desire to see their children happy can sometimes add extra pressure. When sadness, anger, or fear are perceived as emotions to be avoided at all costs, young people learn to suppress them.

All emotions serve a purpose. Fear can protect, anger can signal injustice, and sadness can help us process loss. Psychologists emphasize that learning to recognize and regulate emotions strengthens resilience far more than a quest for perpetual happiness. A well-adjusted child is not one who never experiences distress, but one who understands that their emotions are valid and supported.

In short, ubiquitous screens, a culture of performance, and social and emotional pressure: these combined factors partly explain the decline in well-being observed for over a decade. To reverse this trend, experts are calling for more realistic emotional education, regulation of toxic digital exposure, and a redefinition of success. Because fulfillment doesn't stem from perfection, but from a balance between high standards, support, and authenticity.