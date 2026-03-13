In London, a workshop teaches dads how to style their daughters' hair

Learning to braid or tie a ponytail might seem simple, but for some parents, these skills aren't always second nature. In London, an innovative initiative aims to address this. At a workshop held in a pub and widely shared on social media, fathers learned the basics of hairstyling so they could more easily care for their children's hair.

A hairdressing workshop organized in a pub

The event took place at the Lucky Saint Pub in London. Around thirty fathers gathered there to participate in a workshop called "Pints & Ponytails." Guided by professionals from the Braid Maidens collective, which specializes in teaching hairstyles such as braids and plaits, the participating dads discovered various techniques.

For about two hours, they learned how to create simple hairstyles like ponytails, as well as more elaborate braids. To practice, each participating dad had a mannequin head and the necessary equipment: brushes, elastics, and clips.

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An initiative that quickly attracted attention

Images of the event were shared on social media and quickly generated numerous reactions. Internet users praised the initiative, with some seeing it as "a symbol of fatherhood more involved in everyday tasks." The videos show participants focused on their hairstyles, exchanging tips and tricks in a relaxed atmosphere.

A project that goes beyond just hairdressing

The event is part of a larger initiative led by the "Secret Life of Dads" community, a podcast and collective dedicated to contemporary fatherhood. Their goal is to create spaces where fathers can share their experiences and discuss the challenges of parenthood. In this context, learning to braid hair also becomes a pretext for addressing broader topics, such as fathers' involvement in children's daily lives.

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The evolving role of fathers

Researchers have observed a shift in the role of fathers in family life for several years. In many countries, they are (finally) participating more in the care and daily activities of their children. Initiatives like these workshops illustrate this transformation, valuing skills once primarily associated with mothers. For the organizers, these gatherings also help strengthen the bonds between parents and children through simple, everyday gestures.

Ultimately, this hairstyling workshop for fathers demonstrates how seemingly simple activities can become moments of learning and sharing. Beyond braids and ponytails, the event also illustrates a broader evolution in fatherhood models, where fathers are (finally) becoming involved in the everyday tasks of family life.