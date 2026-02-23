A mother and elite athlete, this woman is redefining the concept of balance.

Becs Gentry, mother, ultra-marathon runner and Peloton coach, redefines the balance between motherhood, couple and athletic performance by authentically stating that a true "perfect balance does not exist".

No perfect balance, but clearly defined priorities.

In a recent interview with People magazine , HOKA's new global brand ambassador discussed her personal vision of "balance." She clarified that she puts the word in quotation marks because, in her opinion, there is no such thing as a truly perfect balance between the different spheres of life. Rather than seeking absolute harmony, she chooses to accept that some priorities will temporarily take precedence over others: her intensive training, her family life, or the support she provides to her partner.

This realistic approach gives her the freedom to navigate between her athletic commitments—from demanding ultramarathons to her regular Peloton sessions—and her life as a mother to her daughter Talullah, without feeling any guilt. She emphasizes that this compromise allows her to remain fully invested in each of her activities, while nurturing her passion for running and her bond with her family.

A close-knit duo who take turns in the spotlight

Becs Gentry explains that she relies on her partner, Austin Curtis, whom she describes as a true "rock," to find a balance in their respective goals. When one of them dedicates themselves to a major challenge, the other takes on the logistical and emotional support, creating an essential complementarity. This dynamic has allowed them to overcome extraordinary moments together, such as when Austin Curtis and their daughter accompanied her during her feat of running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days—a challenge that would have been impossible to undertake alone.

According to Becs Gentry, this reciprocity allows them to avoid burnout and maintain a form of harmony—imperfect, certainly, but deeply respectful of each other's needs and ambitions. She emphasizes that this family cooperation is what makes her sporting achievements not only possible, but also sustainable in the long term.

From ultra-running to HOKA podiums

Announced in February 2026 as a global ambassador for HOKA, Becs Gentry embodies a vision of running that celebrates both elite performance and the enjoyment of the everyday runner, in perfect resonance with her own post-maternity evolution.

A former competitor in the British Olympic trials and a respected coach, she encourages a balanced and mindful approach to training. She emphasizes, for example, the importance of knowing when to slow down and allowing oneself moments of freedom: "Leave your watch at home and simply run for pleasure," she advises, stressing that these breaks are essential to avoid burnout and maintain a healthy relationship with running, which she practices as much for passion as for performance.

Ultimately, Becs Gentry shows that you can be a mother and a high-level athlete by cultivating flexibility and a support network, rather than pursuing an illusory quest for perfection. Her journey—from trail running to world marathons, including her time with Peloton—proves that the key lies in accepting the ups and downs to stay happy and grounded.