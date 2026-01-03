Criticized for her parenting style, her response goes viral

Monica Van Houten lives in Merced and is raising her 5-year-old daughter, Lu, who was diagnosed with "level 2 autism" in 2024. Originally a content creator specializing in fashion and lifestyle, she never imagined that posting videos of her daughter's daily life would become such a political and profoundly human act. It all began when she decided to show the outfits Lu wears during her ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy sessions.

When fashion meets therapy

Lu's schedule is intense: six hours of therapy a day, five days a week. These sessions focus on communication, understanding simple instructions, and addressing certain complex behaviors. For Monica, the goal isn't to disguise the difficulty, but to soften it. She then begins sharing monthly summaries of her daughter's outfits: colorful, comfortable, and cheerful clothes, designed as bursts of joy in demanding days.

Purple sweaters paired with aubergine-colored crocheted beanies, deliberately oversized silhouettes inspired by Adam Sandler, and clear references to Matilda or the world of Junie B. Jones: each outfit is a celebration of the free body, movement, and personal expression. With the "Style Monday" series, subscribers are even invited to vote for the week's looks, transforming their therapeutic routine into a fun and collective experience.

Visibility that disturbs… then unites

Very quickly, comments poured in. Some internet users judged, questioned, and criticized Monica's parenting, believing she was "overdoing it" or "exposing" her daughter. Faced with these reactions, the young mother admitted to having long hesitated to make Lu's diagnosis public, out of respect for the privacy of her husband, who is himself autistic. The persistent stares and misunderstandings encountered in public convinced her that she had to speak out.

According to her, many people only have a theoretical or stereotypical view of autism. Showing a joyful, learning, sometimes tired, but always dignified little girl then becomes a way to restore a more nuanced truth. A post published on July 14th has over 4 million views and transformed the family account into a truly positive showcase of everyday life with autism.

Lu, radiating confidence

On screen, Lu appears as a lively child, comfortable in her own skin, happy to participate. She poses, laughs, and shouts her famous "Cheese!" to the camera. Monica describes her as a ball of confidence, a child blossoming at her own pace. She also explains that Lu doesn't place particular importance on clothes themselves, but appreciates the attention, play, and validation these moments bring her. Looks then become one tool among many to boost self-esteem and remind us that every child deserves to be seen as a whole person, not as a diagnosis.

An impact far beyond the screens

The videos elicit affectionate comparisons to cartoon characters, but above all, a flood of supportive messages. Many thank the family for normalizing autism and showcasing loving, creative, and uninhibited parenting. Faced with the few negative comments, Monica and her husband choose to focus on what matters most: their daughter's well-being.

This digital adventure proves that joyful, respectful, and confident visibility can change perceptions. By humanizing autism and demystifying ABA therapy, Monica Van Houten reminds us that difference is not a problem to hide, but a reality to understand and celebrate.