"Everyone can love pink": this mom reignites the debate on how to raise boys

American country music singer Maren Morris recently sparked considerable discussion after sharing a personal reflection on how boys are socialized from a young age. In a video posted on TikTok in early April 2026, she recounts a conversation with an acquaintance about gender norms and child-rearing.

Encouraging emotional expression in boys

At the heart of her message is a simple idea: preferences, such as liking the color pink or certain cultural influences, should not be associated with a specific gender. Maren Morris explains that these stereotypes can appear very early in children's lives, sometimes as early as school or through their interactions with those around them. The mother of a six-year-old boy named Hayes, she emphasizes the importance of allowing children to express their emotions freely.

She explains that she wants to raise her son in an environment where he can develop his tastes and personality without being limited by traditional expectations of masculinity: “It has given me a lot of hope, because my son and his friends, both girls and boys, are all doing so well, and I have hope for this generation because they are being raised by communities like ours, which are breaking these patterns, and I hope that this will allow them all to have a better life.” According to her, certain discourses that promote the idea that boys should “toughen up” can hinder the learning of emotional regulation.

Conversely, Maren Morris emphasizes that her son is learning to identify and express his feelings, a skill she considers essential for his personal development. She describes him as a child with diverse interests, enjoying baseball, musicals, and creative activities like jewelry making. For Maren Morris, these preferences simply illustrate the natural diversity of personalities.

A debate that is still present in society

Singer Maren Morris's comments are part of a broader conversation about the evolution of educational and social norms. For several years, many child development specialists have emphasized the importance of an environment that allows children to explore their interests without the pressure of stereotypes.

The question of how children develop their identity, particularly regarding emotions and tastes, is a frequent topic of debate in the fields of psychology and education. The idea that certain colors, activities, or attitudes are reserved for a particular gender is increasingly being challenged (and rightly so). For Maren Morris, encouraging children to develop their sensitivity and communication skills can contribute to their well-being and future relationships.

A generation in transition

In her speech, Maren Morris also expressed her optimism regarding younger generations. She believes that more and more parents are encouraging their children to grow up in a more open environment, where the diversity of tastes and emotions is accepted. She emphasized the role of the family and social circle in education, thanking those who contribute to this support.

According to her, allowing children to express themselves freely can help break down certain patterns inherited from the past. This idea aligns with a broader movement observed in many societies, where the issue of emotional expression and gender equality continues to evolve.

By reminding us that, among other things, "everyone can love pink," American country singer Maren Morris reignites the discussion about children's freedom to construct their identities without gender constraints. Her testimony highlights the importance of open dialogue about education, in a context where norms are gradually evolving.