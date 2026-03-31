She dresses her son in leggings, and the online reactions speak volumes about gender norms.

Gender stereotypes still cling to children's clothing. A mother, who also writes contemporary nursery rhymes, had a sad experience of this on social media. It all started with a simple pair of leggings, worn by boys, on her son's legs. And judging by the comments, boys should wear pants and sweaters with heroic connotations, and girls pink dresses with added sequins. Archaic norms that the mother denounces.

Leggings, the garment of discord

The mere mention of leggings sparks outrage and heated stylistic debates. Often described as a "visual horror" or even a sewing disaster, leggings are among those "controversial" items, much like labubu pants and ripped jeans. Criticized by the fashion world and accused of "bad taste," leggings have a less than stellar reputation.

While it's barely tolerated on so-called feminine figures, on men's legs it's simply forbidden. The only ones granted an exception to this very tight-fitting fashion item are seasoned marathon runners, and even under the guise of sport, they are often subjected to harsh criticism. Boys, however carefree they may be, also suffer the terrible fate of masculinity when they deign to choose leggings over blue trousers.

At least, that's the terrifying conclusion reached by one mother. The young woman, known as @laurelbang, reinterprets famous songs from a "parenting" perspective and composes meaningful lullabies. Her Instagram account resembles a candid diary where she shares helpful advice and raw realities. She sometimes films spontaneous moments with her son, and one of these videos has sparked outrage online. The reason for this collective uproar? A harmless pair of leggings, as if children should adhere to a dress code and choose their outfits based on gender rather than personal taste.

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Hateful comments about a simple piece of fabric

Seeing a boy happily strolling around in leggings isn't a problem, except for those who mistake stereotypes for truth and think a boy should play with cars and wear sporty sweaters. Judging by the comments, which flooded the post like a barrage of criticism, leggings have no place in a boy's wardrobe, and the mother is irresponsible for introducing her son to such "practices."

This stretchy, second-skin-like garment is well-suited to children's active adventures and constant acrobatics. However, a handful of internet users, blinded by norms and influenced by outdated stereotypes, cried foul, seeing "effeminate" signs where the more tolerant simply saw an "all-terrain" garment, conducive to flexibility.

"Dressing your son in leggings is a sign of mental illness," one woman asserts. "What a nightmare," another chimes in. "That kid's going to be a faggot." These hate-mongers are the same ones who long for the old days, when girls played quietly with Barbies and learned about motherhood with their dolls while boys fought over a ball and gently learned about leadership.

The mother, an unwitting victim of blatant narrow-mindedness, points out that 95% of the comments are written by men. As if a simple pair of leggings in a size 10 would spell the end of their species and threaten their masculinity. As if clothing dictated behavior. But, as the mother reminds us , "clothes have no morals." And that's not her only lesson in tolerance.

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This mother's brilliant response to hatred

Clothing and toys are not inherently gendered. A boy can wear a pink polo shirt and a girl a blue sweatshirt, just as one can enjoy preparing meals with their toy kitchen set while the other enjoys mountain biking. Therefore, leggings are no more "feminine" than masculine. The idea that leggings are somehow emasculating is a social construct, a product of ideological conditioning.

Society has convinced us that every item of clothing must fit into a category, and not just the one in our closet. And this is still true today. According to a large-scale study of 20,000 shirts and shorts from major brands, stereotypes are clearly printed on the chests of children. Despite shared interests, girls are associated with words like "love," "smile," and "dream," while boys have more daring adjectives like "explore," "fast," or "crew."

And this legging incident is just another illustration of this underlying problem. Far from reacting violently to these attacks, the mother remained firm but did so in a pedagogical manner. She reminded everyone, "You don't protect children by teaching them to adhere to absurd codes." She is raising her child to be kind while others remain prisoners of their outdated beliefs.

These leggings are secondary to the joy a child expresses and their bursts of laughter. They're merely a backdrop. Yet, some still see them as a red flag, as if an outfit worn in the park could determine a child's entire future.