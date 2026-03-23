While pregnant, she took photos of the changes in her belly over 8 months.

Pregnant Amanda Macari (@macariamanda) immortalized 8 months of her growing belly in black and white, a moving series seen by thousands on Instagram.

An intimate and poetic series of photographs

Brazilian influencer Amanda Macari (@macariamanda) shared a series of 16 black and white portraits documenting her pregnancy month by month. The two rows alternate between profile and front views: at the beginning, a barely rounded belly in skinny jeans; as the months progress, it grows generously until the eighth month, still accentuated by a simple bra and jeans. These minimalist shots capture the softness of her curves, her protective hands, and a palpable serenity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Macari (@macariamanda)

A profound spiritual message

The caption, in Portuguese, resonates like a prayer: "9 months being your favorite home 🤰💗." It then quotes Psalm 139:13-16: "You created my inmost being and knit me together in my mother's womb. […] Your eyes saw my unborn child; all my days were written in your book." A biblical text that celebrates prenatal life as a divine creation, full of wonder and predestination.

A moving celebration of motherhood

This Instagram post is touching in its simplicity and faith: no filters or excess, just the intimate transformation of the body into a "home" for the baby. Comments are pouring in from moved expectant mothers, sharing their own stories. With hashtags like #gravidasnotiktok, it connects with a Brazilian community where pregnancy is experienced as a daily miracle.

Amanda Macari's photographs transcend the simple before/after comparison, becoming a poetic and spiritual meditation on the creation of life. A touching testament that evokes the sacred beauty of the nine months of gestation.