While pregnant, she took photos of the changes in her belly over 8 months.

Parenting
Anaëlle G.
@macariamanda / Instagram

Pregnant Amanda Macari (@macariamanda) immortalized 8 months of her growing belly in black and white, a moving series seen by thousands on Instagram.

An intimate and poetic series of photographs

Brazilian influencer Amanda Macari (@macariamanda) shared a series of 16 black and white portraits documenting her pregnancy month by month. The two rows alternate between profile and front views: at the beginning, a barely rounded belly in skinny jeans; as the months progress, it grows generously until the eighth month, still accentuated by a simple bra and jeans. These minimalist shots capture the softness of her curves, her protective hands, and a palpable serenity.

A profound spiritual message

The caption, in Portuguese, resonates like a prayer: "9 months being your favorite home 🤰💗." It then quotes Psalm 139:13-16: "You created my inmost being and knit me together in my mother's womb. […] Your eyes saw my unborn child; all my days were written in your book." A biblical text that celebrates prenatal life as a divine creation, full of wonder and predestination.

A moving celebration of motherhood

This Instagram post is touching in its simplicity and faith: no filters or excess, just the intimate transformation of the body into a "home" for the baby. Comments are pouring in from moved expectant mothers, sharing their own stories. With hashtags like #gravidasnotiktok, it connects with a Brazilian community where pregnancy is experienced as a daily miracle.

Amanda Macari's photographs transcend the simple before/after comparison, becoming a poetic and spiritual meditation on the creation of life. A touching testament that evokes the sacred beauty of the nine months of gestation.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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