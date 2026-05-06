This mother of twins tests their "connection," the video is going viral.

A mother, two boys separated by a door, and a series of questions asked orally. The twins' answers stunned internet users – and reignited a question that science continues to explore: are twins truly connected?

The test: the same questions, without seeing or hearing each other.

The premise of the video posted on the Instagram account @paschal_twins17 is disarmingly simple. The mother asks each of her twin sons the exact same questions, without them being able to see or hear each other. The answers—identical or nearly identical—immediately sparked a wave of astonished reactions in the comments. "How is that possible?" , "It's magic! ", "Twins scare me in a good way" —the kind of reactions that turn a family video into a viral phenomenon in just a few hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jojo & Nonni 💙 (@paschal_twins17)

Does "twin telepathy" really exist?

This is the question everyone asks when faced with this type of video. The scientific answer is nuanced. There is no proof of extrasensory communication between twins. However, several well-documented mechanisms explain these striking coincidences.

Monozygotic twins—those who developed from the same egg—share 100% of their DNA, meaning they have the same cognitive predispositions, the same thought processes, and often the same associations of ideas when faced with the same question. Add to that years of living together, shared experiences, and a common language—and the identical answers become less mysterious, even if they remain fascinating.

What studies say about twins

Twin research is one of the most powerful tools in psychology and genetics. Studies of twins raised separately—conducted notably by the Minnesota Twin Family Study since 1979—have shown how genetics influences tastes, behaviors, emotional responses, and even life choices, independently of environment.

Twins separated at birth and reunited in adulthood sometimes found themselves having chosen the same first name for their children, the same profession, the same hairstyle. No telepathy involved, but rather a shared mental architecture that produces astonishing effects.

The role of the mother in virality

What makes the video so endearing isn't just the test result—it's the way the mom conducts it. Her genuine enthusiasm, her reaction to each identical answer, and her obvious pride in this connection transform a simple exercise into a tender moment shared with millions of strangers. Videos of parents documenting the extraordinary daily lives of their twins are among the most engaging content on Instagram and TikTok—and this one is no exception.

A trend that never goes out of style

The "twin telepathy challenge" is one of the most enduring social media trends. For several years, thousands of twin families have been posting their own versions of the test—choosing the same object, drawing the same thing, answering the same questions. The format works because it taps into something universal: the desire to believe that there are bonds that transcend words. And even if science prefers to talk about shared genetics rather than mystery, the sense of wonder remains very real.

Oral exam, identical answers, millions of views – these twin boys unwittingly offered a moving and fascinating lesson on what it means to share not only DNA, but a way of seeing the world. Science doesn't talk about magic, but sometimes it certainly feels like it.