Criticized for breastfeeding in public, this mother chose to respond

Breastfeeding should be a normal, everyday thing. Yet, some mothers still face criticism when they feed their babies in public. This is the experience recently had by a London singer, who unwittingly became the symbol of a debate that goes far beyond her personal story.

A moment of complicity turned into controversy

In early June, Tayah Ettienne attended a private music festival designed for families. A music enthusiast and professional singer, she brought her 16-month-old daughter, Aaliyana, to experience the atmosphere of open-air concerts. During the event, the little girl naturally asked for a breastfeed while her mother danced under a tent. A friend filmed the spontaneous scene and then shared it on TikTok. What was meant to be a simple memory quickly became a viral phenomenon, racking up over 700,000 views in just a few days.

When breastfeeding is still a problem

The video's visibility has attracted a wave of negative comments. Some internet users deem the scene "inappropriate," believing that breastfeeding in a public place, and even more so at a festival, is out of place. This reaction surprises the young mother. While breastfeeding is encouraged by healthcare professionals, many women continue to face remarks when they nurse their children outside the home. Between stares and outright criticism, the subject remains sensitive in certain public spaces.

Being a mother without giving up on yourself

Faced with the attacks, Tayah Ettienne chose to speak out. For her, a persistent idea continues to fuel judgment: that motherhood forces women to put their desires and passions on hold. She defends, on the contrary, a freer vision of parenthood.

According to her, it's perfectly possible to be an attentive mother while still enjoying your interests, outings, and social life. She even believes that children benefit from seeing happy, fulfilled, and authentic parents. This message resonates with many women, weary of the contradictory expectations that still surround motherhood.

Women's bodies at the heart of the debate

Beyond her personal experience, Tayah Ettienne points to a deeper phenomenon: the difficulty a segment of society still seems to have in separating women's bodies from their sexual dimension. For her supporters, breastfeeding primarily serves a nourishing function and should not be perceived as an embarrassing or provocative act. The controversy thus reignites a recurring question: why does an act intended simply to feed a child continue to elicit such strong reactions when it takes place in public?

A wave of support stronger than the criticism

While there were many negative comments, they weren't the only ones. Numerous mothers, as well as ordinary internet users, expressed their support for the singer. Many praised her for speaking out and her commitment to defending women's right to breastfeed freely wherever they choose. This mobilization reflects a shift in attitudes. Even though criticism still exists, the voices advocating for the normalization of public breastfeeding are increasingly numerous.

Ultimately, Tayah Ettienne's story highlights a persistent contradiction: breastfeeding is widely recommended, yet those who practice it sometimes still face judgment from others. By publicly responding to her critics, she reiterates a simple idea: feeding one's child should never be a source of shame.