This woman's project for bereaved parents is touching thousands of people.

Parenting
Fabienne Ba.
@theangelgownsproject / Instagram

Losing a child is a life-altering experience. In the United States, Rosann Cassiopi has chosen to dedicate her time and expertise to helping families facing this grief. Her project, as sensitive as it is moving, now touches thousands of people.

When a wedding dress becomes a symbol of tenderness

Some dresses tell multiple stories. This is the vision of Rosann Cassiopi, a Wisconsin resident who repurposes wedding dresses donated by individuals and transforms them into "angel dresses." These tiny garments are intended for infants who died before or shortly after birth. Each creation is carefully designed to offer a comforting presence to families during a particularly difficult time. Behind every stitch lies the desire to honor a life, however brief.

A new mission after a life change

For three decades, Rosann Cassiopi worked as a nurse. When a rare neurological disease forced her into early retirement, she had to reinvent her daily life. With more free time, she decided to learn to sew. What began as a simple apprenticeship quickly became a true vocation. Since then, she has devoted much of her energy to creating these unique outfits.

More than a hobby, a full-time commitment

For nearly ten years, Rosann has spent over 40 hours a week at her sewing machine. This remarkable dedication has allowed her to create hundreds of "angel dresses." Her approach is based on a simple conviction: small gestures can have a huge impact. Through her meticulous work, she offers families an object imbued with tenderness and respect in a context often marked by silence and loneliness.

Creations offered free of charge

All the dresses Rosann makes are distributed free of charge. They are sent to hospitals and to families in need. For this former caregiver, it's a way to continue caring for others. Away from the spotlight, she discreetly pursues her commitment, motivated by the desire to bring a little comfort to those going through a particularly difficult time.

A collective project serving families

Rosann also participates in the American association "Real Imprints," which coordinates the Angel Gowns Project. Through a network of passionate volunteers, the organization transforms donated wedding dresses into clothing for babies who have died from miscarriage, stillbirth, or shortly after birth. This effort supports a large number of families while raising public awareness of a reality that is still rarely discussed.

Changing the way we view perinatal bereavement

Beyond sewing, Rosann wants to open up the conversation around perinatal bereavement. According to her, "too many parents have endured this ordeal in silence for too long." By offering these dresses, she hopes to remind grieving parents that they are not alone. Her message resonates with many families: every story matters, every emotion deserves to be heard, and every child deserves to be honored with dignity.

Through her generous commitment, this Wisconsin woman shows that a simple piece of fabric can become a powerful symbol of support, solidarity, and humanity.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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