12 seconds to put a baby to sleep? This video is causing a stir

Putting a baby to sleep in just 12 seconds: the idea seems almost too good to be true. Yet, a video filmed in a professional setting recently went viral on social media. It shows a nurse soothing an infant with a series of precise movements. In just a few moments, the face relaxes, the shoulders loosen, and calm descends.

Short, but highly codified gestures

In the video, everything hinges on precision and gentleness. The nurse positions the baby facing her, in a reassuring posture. Her hands then gently caress the infant's warm, chubby cheeks. The movements are regular and rhythmic. Then, her fingers move up towards the forehead and temples, sensitive areas where touch can encourage relaxation. The tapping is both delicate and firm. The little body, until then tense, seems to regain a sense of security, and sleep takes over.

A tidal wave on TikTok and Instagram

Initially shared on parenting accounts, the video quickly surpassed millions of views. Enthusiastic comments poured in: relieved parents, grateful new mothers, and fathers surprised by its apparent effectiveness. Some reported successfully testing the method, while others spoke of "instant calming" after hours of crying. Shares by parenting influencers amplified the phenomenon, transforming this tip into an essential topic of late-night discussions among tired parents.

An inspiration drawn from the medical world

Behind this buzz lies a well-established scientific basis. The technique is inspired by the method of Dr. Robert Hamilton, an American pediatrician, popularized several years ago under the name "The Hold." Originally, this approach involved holding the baby in a supportive position, gently crossing their arms and applying soft pressure to certain areas of the face. The goal: to recreate a feeling of bodily continuity similar to that experienced in utero. The nurse here adapts this principle for very young children, particularly between zero and three months old, an age when the need for containment and bodily cues is especially strong.

Between enthusiasm and caution

This method, presented as "quick and effective," has nevertheless elicited mixed reactions. Some parents report failure, even amplified crying, and some internet users go further, claiming that the video is fake because it was generated by AI.

Healthcare professionals, however, urge caution: this approach can help tired or slightly overstimulated babies, but it's not suitable for every situation. A hungry infant, one suffering from colic, or experiencing physical discomfort won't be soothed by simple gestures, however well-intentioned. Experts also emphasize that this method shouldn't become the sole ritual to avoid dependence on a single sleep aid.

In summary, this video has the merit of highlighting an approach that is likely respectful of the baby's body. It's one suggestion among many for navigating those sometimes endless nights, always remembering that every child is unique.