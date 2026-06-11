Criticized for taking her children hiking in the cold, this mother defends her choice

Parenting
Fabienne Ba.
@haileyoutside / Instagram

Bundled up children for a walk in chilly temperatures isn't universally popular on social media. Yet, for Hailey Terry, a mother of three with nearly a million followers, these outdoor excursions are much more than just a pastime. Faced with criticism, she champions a parenting style focused on adventure, independence, and shared enjoyment.

A love story with nature

Long before becoming a mother, Hailey Terry already had a strong connection to the great outdoors. Originally from Las Vegas, she grew up surrounded by camping trips and hikes organized by her mother. As a teenager, she discovered the joys of trekking during an expedition in Utah. This formative experience fueled her passion for outdoor activities over the years. Today, she wants to pass on to her children this same curiosity about the world around them and the simple joy of a day spent in nature.

When hiking becomes a breath of fresh air

The arrival of her first child, Kirk, in 2019, turned her life upside down. A few weeks after his birth, her husband was sent on a mission abroad. Then Covid-19 imposed its restrictions. Isolated and searching for balance, Hailey refused to spend her days confined within four walls.

Encouraged by her mother, she ventured out for the first time with her baby in a carrier. The experience was a revelation. Walking, breathing, moving: she rediscovered a sense of freedom she needed in this new phase of her life. Since then, family adventures have become the heart of her online world.

Choices that are controversial

As her community grows, the criticism intensifies. Some people deem it irresponsible to take young children hiking in cold weather. Hailey Terry, however, remains unfazed. In her view, our society sometimes prioritizes comfort so much that it overlooks the benefits of more challenging experiences.

For this mother, facing less than ideal weather conditions, in suitable environments, allows children to develop their self-confidence and adaptability. Far from a vision of performance at all costs, she primarily defends the idea that children are often more capable than we imagine when their needs and pace are respected.

An organization designed for their well-being

Behind the inspiring photos lies rigorous preparation. Each outing is carefully planned to guarantee the safety of the whole family: appropriate clothing, suitable equipment and constant vigilance are part of the equation.

Above all, Hailey emphasizes one crucial point: her children are never forced. If fatigue, cold, or the desire to go home arises, the hike is cut short without hesitation. The goal isn't to break records or impress anyone. It's primarily about sharing special moments, creating shared memories, and cultivating a love of discovery.

By choosing to take her children exploring the trails, even when temperatures drop, Hailey Terry champions an approach that certainly sparks debate. For her, these experiences help build children who are confident, curious, and comfortable in their environment. And while her methods continue to fuel discussion, this mother remains true to her convictions: the most beautiful adventures aren't always the most comfortable, but they can create precious memories that last a lifetime.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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