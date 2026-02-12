Concentration, memory, IQ: why the results of Generation Z worry researchers

What if the brains of younger generations functioned differently from those of their elders? Recent work in neuroscience and education suggests a surprising trend: certain cognitive indicators appear to be declining in Generation Z. This development raises questions, but it doesn't condemn a creative, connected, and resourceful generation.

A groundbreaking turning point in the evolution of cognitive performance

For nearly a century, IQ scores and certain cognitive abilities measured by standardized tests tended to improve from one generation to the next. However, researchers are now observing a possible slowdown, or even a slight decline, in people born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s.

The areas affected? Sustained attention, working memory, reading comprehension, problem-solving, and certain overall IQ scores. Notably, this change is occurring even as the time spent at school has increased. This suggests it is not a lack of effort or motivation, but rather a profound shift in the cognitive environment.

A brain shaped by digital technology

Generation Z is the first to have grown up with a smartphone in their pocket, constant notifications, and immediate access to information. This context is transforming the way the brain is used.

The constant scrolling of content, short videos, and the rapid succession of stimuli encourage what some specialists call "continuous partial attention." You are focused, but never fully. Always ready to switch to another task, another alert, another piece of information. According to several studies , this fragmentation of attention could affect working memory and performance on complex tasks that require deep thought and sustained concentration.

Short formats: a new relationship with reading and learning

Social media and video platforms favor short, fast-paced, and visual content. This format isn't inherently problematic, but it does alter cognitive habits. When in-depth reading gives way to a continuous stream of images and short texts, certain mechanisms related to complex comprehension and memorization may be less engaged.

Research conducted primarily in the United States shows a correlation between intensive social media use and lower cognitive scores in adolescents, even for relatively moderate daily usage. However, a word of caution: correlation does not imply causation. Researchers remain cautious.

School in the age of screens: finding a balance

Digital tools have become ubiquitous in classrooms. Tablets, computers, interactive platforms: they offer unprecedented educational opportunities. However, some experts believe that systematic and poorly supervised use could hinder in-depth learning.

Screens, by their interactive and sometimes distracting nature, can divert attention from human interaction, dialogue, sustained reading, and critical analysis. Yet, these practices are recognized as essential for the development of reasoning and structured thinking. The challenge is not to ban technology, but to integrate it judiciously.

A scientific debate that is still open

It is essential to add nuance. Not all researchers agree on the interpretation of this data. Traditional IQ tests measure certain forms of intelligence, but do they truly capture the skills valued today?

Generation Z demonstrates a remarkable capacity for adaptation, exceptional technological proficiency, rapid information processing, and undeniable digital creativity. These very real skills are not always fully captured by traditional measurement tools. Other social, economic, and educational factors also come into play. The subject is complex and warrants careful analysis.

In light of these observations, several specialists recommend a more conscious use of technology: encouraging extended reading, structuring study periods free from distractions, limiting unnecessary multitasking, and fostering direct human interaction. Generation Z is no less brilliant; it simply evolves in a radically different environment. The challenge, therefore, is not to criticize, but to support. Because every brain, regardless of age, has a remarkable capacity for adaptation—provided it is given the right conditions to thrive.