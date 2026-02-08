Eating a kiwi in the evening? Studies highlight its benefits for sleep

What if your evening routine could be made gentler with a simple piece of fruit? More and more people are adding a kiwi to their evenings to help them fall asleep and improve their sleep quality. This simple habit is part of a mindful approach to well-being.

Why is the kiwi a hot topic at bedtime?

Kiwis have recently attracted the attention of sleep specialists. Clinical studies have observed that consuming this fruit at the end of the day may be associated with more restful sleep. Far from being a miracle cure, it's more of a natural, simple, and accessible boost that can easily be incorporated into an existing routine.

Encouraging clinical studies

Research conducted in Taiwan on adults suffering from sleep disorders showed that eating two kiwis about an hour before bedtime, for several weeks, was associated with significant improvements. Participants fell asleep faster, slept longer, and reported better overall sleep quality.

Similar results have been observed in athletes. In this population, consuming two kiwis in the evening was linked to deeper sleep and more effective physical recovery after exercise. This suggests that kiwis may support both mental relaxation and bodily regeneration.

What kiwi contains that could help you sleep

Kiwifruit naturally contains serotonin, a key neurotransmitter in regulating the sleep-wake cycle. Serotonin acts as a precursor to melatonin, the hormone that signals to your body that it's time to rest.

This fruit is also rich in antioxidants and fiber. These elements contribute to good digestive health, often underestimated in its role in sleep quality. A more relaxed digestive system promotes a more relaxed body, and therefore more restful nights. Some studies also suggest that kiwi may help reduce cortisol, the stress hormone, which would facilitate the transition to sleep.

How to incorporate kiwi into your evening routine

If you'd like to try this habit, studies generally suggest eating two kiwis about an hour before bedtime. You can enjoy them on their own, add them to plain yogurt, or incorporate them into a light and delicious dessert. The key is to create a pleasant, calming moment that respects your body's needs.

It's important to remember that kiwi is not a natural sleep aid or a universal solution to sleep problems. Above all, the idea is not to follow a rigid rule. These tips are not directives, but rather suggestions for well-being offered by specialists. You have the right to eat what you enjoy. If you like kiwi and it makes you feel good, it can become a good choice in the evening. Otherwise, other equally valid options exist.

The real secret: a holistic and positive approach to sleep

Sleep never depends on a single food, but on a combination of factors: regular sleep schedules, a calm environment, stress management, a balanced diet, and self-compassion. Kiwi can be a nice addition to this routine, but it doesn't replace listening to your body or a holistic approach to your well-being.

In short, eating a kiwi in the evening can be a small, gentle act of self-care. It's a simple, accessible, and pressure-free habit that aligns with a body-positive approach to self-care: nourishing your body with respect, pleasure, and balance, to better guide it towards rest.