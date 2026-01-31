Search here...

Taking several showers a day: what it reveals about personality

Well-being
Léa Michel
Freepik

Taking several showers a day can sometimes reveal an increased need for control, stress relief, or, in some cases, a compulsive dimension linked to anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). This doesn't automatically mean there's a psychological problem, but when the frequency of showers becomes difficult to reduce or a source of distress, psychologists refer to it as "compulsive washing," often associated with a fear of contamination or the search for quick relief from emotional overload.

Hygiene, stress and the pursuit of well-being

A study shows that hot baths and showers can actually reduce stress and anxiety and improve feelings of subjective well-being, which explains why some people take frequent showers to "clear their heads" or calm down. In this case, the shower becomes a relaxation ritual and a space for sensory retreat rather than a simple hygiene practice, a bit like a micro-mental break in the day.

When should we be worried?

Experts emphasize that problematic behavior begins to be diagnosed when: a person feels compelled to shower several times a day to avoid anxiety, these showers take a significant amount of time, or they negatively impact their social or professional life, or their skin health. In these situations, an evaluation by a mental health professional is recommended, as this type of behavior can be indicative of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or an anxiety disorder and respond effectively to therapies such as exposure and response prevention (ERP).

From a strictly scientific standpoint, there is no firm consensus that "taking several showers a day" corresponds to a single, stable personality profile (for example, "perfectionist" or "obsessive"); rather, it is a possible indicator of how a person manages their emotions, stress, or relationship with cleanliness. Psychologists therefore emphasize the context: for some, it is simply a comfort ritual, for others a warning sign of underlying distress requiring attention and appropriate support.

Ultimately, taking several showers a day isn't necessarily a sign of psychological distress. For many, it's simply a ritual for relaxation and stress management, a way to refocus and practice self-care. However, when this behavior becomes compulsive or disrupts daily life, it can reveal a deeper need for control or relief from anxiety. The key is to observe one's relationship with hygiene and pay attention to what this ritual reflects: simple comfort or a warning sign that calls for professional support.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
This is a gesture that women underestimate after 30 (and that the body doesn't forget).

