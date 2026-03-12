The "I'm exhausted for no reason" syndrome: how March changes our rhythms

You're sleeping well, your schedule isn't any busier than usual… and yet, you feel tired. If this feeling sounds familiar in March, you're not alone. This dip in energy, often mentioned at the end of winter, actually corresponds to a period of adjustment for the body.

A period of transition for the body

March marks a pivotal moment between two seasons. After several winter months, your body must gradually adapt to a changing environment: the days are getting longer, temperatures are changing, and natural light is becoming more present.

These changes may seem subtle, but they actually require your body to adapt. Like an engine restarting gently after a long break, your body is adjusting its settings. During this transition phase, some people experience unusual fatigue, a feeling of sluggishness, or a lack of energy. This is perfectly normal: your biological rhythm is simply recalibrating.

Light, the conductor of your internal clock

One of the main factors behind this seasonal fatigue is natural light. It plays a vital role in the functioning of your biological clock, also known as your circadian rhythm. As the days lengthen in spring, your body needs to adjust its production of certain hormones. One of the most important is melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

During winter, low light levels promote increased melatonin production. When light suddenly increases in spring, your body needs to rebalance this mechanism. This readjustment can temporarily disrupt your sleep-wake cycle. As a result, you may feel low on energy even after a good night's sleep.

Winter sometimes leaves a few traces

The end of winter can also affect your energy levels for other reasons. During the colder months, lifestyle habits often change: less light, more time spent indoors, and sometimes less physical activity. Sun exposure, for example, plays an important role in maintaining certain bodily balances. After several months of low light levels, your body may need time to readjust to a more dynamic rhythm.

Some researchers refer to this as seasonal fatigue . It's not a problem of motivation or a lack of willpower: your body is simply going through a period of adjustment. Your body isn't "behind schedule." It's evolving at its own pace.

The time change, a small, discreet disruptor

As if this transition weren't enough, another element sometimes disrupts the balance: the switch to summer time, usually at the end of March. This one-hour shift may seem minimal, but it slightly alters the internal clock. Even such a small change can affect sleep quality for a few days. Some people then notice increased drowsiness, fatigue, or difficulty concentrating. The good news: the body usually adapts quickly.

A few steps to regain your energy

To support your body through this transition, a few simple habits can make all the difference.

Exposure to natural light first thing in the morning helps your biological clock synchronize. A short morning walk or breakfast near a bright window can already support this balance.

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule also helps the body regain a stable rhythm. Moderate physical activity can also boost energy and improve sleep quality.

Finally, a varied and balanced diet helps the body to replenish its resources after winter.

In short, if you feel tired in March, there's no need to feel guilty. This feeling is common and, in most cases, temporary. Your body is simply transitioning smoothly from winter to spring. And like any living organism, it deserves the time and attention it needs to regain its strength.