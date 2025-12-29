Here's how many vacations you need per year to avoid depression, according to researchers

Who hasn't felt a surge of well-being in the first few days away from work? Science confirms that this feeling is not just an illusion: taking more breaks throughout the year really does protect against stress and depression.

Seven parentheses to preserve mental balance

According to several studies , notably one from the University of Pittsburgh, the ideal number of vacations for optimal mental well-being is… seven per year. American researchers followed several thousand participants over several years and observed a direct link between travel frequency and psychological health. Those who took at least seven vacation periods—whether long weekends or longer trips—had a 30% reduced risk of depression.

Their cortisol levels, the stress hormone, were also lower, and their moods were more stable. These recurring breaks act as "emotional resets," helping to break the cycle of chronic fatigue.

The physiological and emotional benefits of regular breaks

Even short vacations have a measurable effect on the body: they lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and strengthen emotional regulation. Researchers explain that simply changing scenery stimulates the brain's reward circuits, increasing levels of dopamine and serotonin, essential for a good mood. The prospect of a getaway, even an upcoming one, is sometimes enough to alleviate the effects of work-related stress.

Why several short breaks are better than one long trip

Contrary to the common belief that one long trip a year is enough to recharge your batteries, research shows that it's more beneficial to spread several short getaways throughout the year. These breaks interrupt the routine and allow for frequent rebalancing of the circadian rhythm, which is often disrupted by overwork. A short break is therefore preferable to long months without rest: it maintains mental resilience and long-term productivity.

Recharge your batteries without necessarily going far away

Going to the other side of the world isn't necessary: a simple digital detox, a weekend in nature, or a few days in a nearby city already produces tangible benefits. Researchers emphasize the importance of a psychological break, more so than the physical setting: slowing down, walking, laughing, exposing oneself to natural light. These simple actions all contribute to preventing burnout.

These studies thus reiterate a crucial point: mental health is not only maintained by performance or sport, but also by rest and relaxation. Vacations are not a luxury, but a fundamental psychological and biological lever. While seven trips a year may not be feasible, establishing regular breaks—true respites from the daily grind—is already beneficial.