Sleep deprivation: the little-known effects on the mental health of new mothers

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : William Fortunato/Pexels

The birth of a child is a profound upheaval in a woman's life. In addition to the physical and emotional changes, new mothers' sleep is often fragmented and significantly reduced, which can have serious consequences for their mental health.

Very short nights after childbirth

The first few weeks after giving birth are often marked by a drastic drop in sleep time. Studies show that the average sleep duration of new mothers can fall to around 4.4 hours per night during the first week, compared to nearly 7.8 hours before pregnancy.

Some reports even indicate that nearly a third of new mothers can go more than 24 hours without sleep. This chronic lack of sleep, combined with frequent nighttime interruptions caused by breastfeeding, the baby's crying, and constant care, makes it difficult to fully recover even when the child is asleep.

Impact on mood and emotional state

Sleep deprivation is a known factor in increasing anxiety and depression symptoms in new mothers. Research shows a significant association between poor sleep quality and depressive or anxious symptoms during the postpartum period, including up to six months after delivery. This lack of sleep can contribute to the baby blues, a common transient emotional reaction after childbirth, but also to more persistent conditions such as postpartum depression if symptoms persist.

Cognitive disorders and "mom brain"

Insufficient sleep also affects cognitive function : attention, memory, decision-making, and concentration can all be impaired in new mothers. This vague feeling of mental fatigue is sometimes described informally as "mom brain," a common experience where it becomes more difficult to concentrate or remember simple tasks, primarily due to sleep deprivation. While this phenomenon is often presented humorously, research indicates that fragmented sleep and reduced rest time objectively affect cognitive performance.

Increased vulnerability to mood disorders

Lack of sleep is more than just a feeling of tiredness; it can impair emotional regulation, making reactions more intense and stress management more difficult. Exhausted new mothers are more likely to experience irritability, anxiety, and mood swings, which can make adjusting to motherhood even more challenging.

Furthermore, some studies suggest that persistent sleep disturbances during the first few months may be a contributing factor to mood disorders, including postpartum depression, a condition that can last for several months and requires appropriate management.

A prolonged period of vulnerability

Sleep disruptions don't always stop after a few weeks. Studies show that sleep fragmentation can persist for several months after childbirth, with frequent nighttime awakenings and reduced sleep quality well beyond the first few weeks. This persistence can maintain a state of chronic fatigue, making the return to a more traditional sleep cycle even more difficult and prolonging the impact on mental health.

Support and strategies

To counter these effects, healthcare professionals often recommend that new mothers seek support from family, friends, a partner, or professionals—especially if emotional or cognitive symptoms become overwhelming. Strategies include taking naps when the baby sleeps, arranging respite care to allow for rest, and seeking professional help if signs of postpartum depression or anxiety persist.

In summary, sleep deprivation in new mothers is not simply a passing inconvenience: it has real repercussions on mental health, mood, and cognitive abilities. Understanding these effects allows for better support of women during this demanding period and normalizes seeking help when fatigue becomes overwhelming.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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