Hearing loss: At 23, this American woman shares her diagnosis to help other women

Caroline Lusk (@carolinelusk on TikTok), an American content creator followed by millions of people on social media, recently publicly revealed her severe deafness, hoping to inspire people who are going through the same ordeal.

Hearing aids and an implant are coming soon.

Caroline Lusk posted a video on TikTok after a visit to an ENT specialist. Her test revealed significant, severe, and in some areas, profound hearing loss—primarily in her left ear, more severe than her right. In her video, she explains the different stages: "normal, mild, moderate, severe, moderate, severe, profound, and profound corresponds to deafness," highlighting the unexpected seriousness of her condition at her age.

For now, she explains that she wears hearing aids, but a cochlear implant will be necessary later as the condition will continue to deteriorate. A "preventive" MRI of her left ear is also scheduled to rule out a possible cyst or benign tumor.

A moving testimony to break the loneliness

“How did I navigate the world like this? It’s incredible what the body can compensate for,” she confides, moved by this unconscious adaptation. After six hours searching for similar stories on TikTok and Instagram, she decides to speak out herself: “If even one girl feels less alone because of my video, it’s worth it.” Her message resonates as a blend of vulnerability and courage, encouraging everyone to listen to their body and never underestimate the signals our health sends us.

Fans moved and supportive

Reactions poured in: "Your courage is inspiring, you help so many people!" , or "At 23 and so strong, thank you for sharing your journey," wrote her followers, praising her vulnerability which normalizes hearing loss in women under 30.

Ultimately, Caroline Lusk transformed a devastating diagnosis into a message of hope, proving that sharing her hearing loss at 23 can save other women from isolation. Her authenticity on TikTok serves as a reminder that hearing health has no age limit, and that digital solidarity can sometimes change lives.

