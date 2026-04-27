What unspoken family secrets can do to the body

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Karola G/Pexels

Unspoken family secrets are not simply a lack of information, but invisible elements that are deeply ingrained in the psyche and body of individuals, sometimes across generations. These secrets, often linked to trauma, illness, or taboo events, create powerful psychological and physical effects that influence the mental, emotional, and even physical health of descendants.

The mechanisms of intergenerational transmission

Qualitative studies show that family secrets are often kept out of fear, shame, or a desire for protection, but this silence breeds internalized suffering. According to research by Mylaine Poirier , these unspoken truths can generate a general unease that disrupts family dynamics, causing anxiety, depression, and somatic disorders in those involved. These "leaks" of secrecy sometimes manifest as unexplained physical symptoms, repetitive behaviors, or unresolved psychological issues.

Psychologist Anne Ancelin Schützenberger, a pioneer in psychogenealogy, explains that these secrets create gaps in personal identity, depriving children of an essential part of their family history and therefore of their sense of legitimacy and emotional security. The emotions linked to the secret—guilt, mistrust, confusion—are unconsciously passed down from one generation to the next, affecting the mental health of descendants who often feel responsible for balancing or compensating for the family's unhappiness without having access to its cause.

Impact on the body and health

Unspoken family secrets can also manifest as somatic symptoms . An unexpressed secret, especially if linked to a major trauma, can lead to physical manifestations such as back pain, digestive problems, chronic pain, or psychosomatic disorders. These symptoms are sometimes interpreted as "messages" from the body expressing suffering that words have not released. Psychiatric research also indicates that these disorders are often linked to chronic, unconscious stress generated by the burden of the secret within family relationships.

Liberation through dialogue and therapy

Breaking the silence by putting words to secrets is a crucial step toward healing. This process, though difficult, allows for the untangling of emotional knots and the restoration of psychological balance. According to specialists in family therapy, such as those working with the family constellations method, becoming aware of and acknowledging the secret within a safe space is essential to prevent the unconscious repetition of traumas and reduce their harmful effects on future generations.

This therapeutic approach also promotes the restoration of trust and bonds within the family, helping to develop a new, healthier and more authentic family narrative, and thus freeing the body and mind from old burdens.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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